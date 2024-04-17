Alcoa: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Alcoa Corp. (AA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $252 million in its first…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Alcoa Corp. (AA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $252 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of $1.41. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 81 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 62 cents per share.

The bauxite, alumina and aluminum products company posted revenue of $2.6 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.52 billion.

Alcoa shares have risen slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased slightly more than 5%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $35.47, a drop of 13% in the last 12 months.

