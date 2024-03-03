If you’re participating in a Medicare plan, you may be eligible to join a SilverSneakers program. Members get free access…

If you’re participating in a Medicare plan, you may be eligible to join a SilverSneakers program. Members get free access to fitness classes and online videos that guide you through workouts. You might take advantage of these to stay active, meet people and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

To better understand the SilverSneakers program, it can be helpful to consider the following:

— What is the SilverSneakers program?

— Who is eligible for the SilverSneakers program?

— What is included with a SilverSneakers membership?

— How do I find a SilverSneakers location?

— How do I join SilverSneakers?

What Is the SilverSneakers Program?

SilverSneakers is a fitness program aimed at helping older adults to stay fit and improve their health. It is designed specifically for older adults and offers interactive classes at local gyms and online. Certified instructors can help you reach your fitness goals in a way that is appropriate for your age group.

“With 30 years of experience, SilverSneakers is the trusted brand that health plans and Medicare members seek out,” said Stacey Santo, chief engagement and innovation officer at Tivity Health, the Franklin, Tennessee-based parent company of SilverSneakers, in an email. “We build community. SilverSneakers members tell us that it is more than just an exercise program. It’s an opportunity for social connection and to be a part of a community, whether in person or online. We are constantly building on and customizing the SilverSneakers experience to meet members wherever they are on their journey.”

Who Is Eligible for the SilverSneakers Program?

You must be at least age 65 and enrolled in a participating Medicare plan to sign up for a free SilverSneakers membership. SilverSneakers is a benefit for certain Medicare Advantage and Medigap plans. If you are unsure about your eligibility, you can check your plan to see if it lists SilverSneakers as a benefit. You can also look online and confirm your eligibility at SilverSneakers.com.

What Is Included With a SilverSneakers Membership?

SilverSneakers memberships include in-person and online classes, which could be live or on-demand. Class times range from 15 minutes to one hour, with hundreds to choose from every week. The program also provides access to fitness centers throughout the country and their amenities, such as pools, hot tubs, tennis courts and saunas.

You can also download the SilverSneakers GO app to get your digital membership card and choose your workouts. If you have a specific condition, there are exercises available to help you work out safely. For instance, those with limited mobility can opt for seated workouts. You might also choose a fall prevention workout to reduce your risk of injury. Other classes include circuit interval training, yoga, total body strength, Zumba Gold, Pilates fusion and line dancing.

The SilverSneakers website offers additional information related to health and nutrition. Seniors can learn about eating well, managing stress and improving their overall wellness. You can sign up for the SilverSneakers newsletter and follow SilverSneakers on social media for updates.

How Do I Find a SilverSneakers Location?

To attend online classes, log on to the SilverSneakers portal and check your eligibility for each class.

Hundreds of exercise and nutrition videos are also available on-demand through the portal, helping you work out wherever you are without having to schedule in advance.

There’s also a fitness center search tool you can use to find one of the over 15,000 SilverSneakers locations in the country for in-person scheduled classes. The SilverSneakers Go app will also direct you to nearby participating fitness locations.

How Do I Join SilverSneakers?

SilverSneakers has an eligibility confirmation page where you can determine if you’re qualified for the program. If so, you can call to activate your membership by dialing 1-866-584-7389. If you’re not eligible for SilverSneakers, you can still create an online account and access over 200 free on-demand videos.

Your Medicare Advantage plan will likely tell you at the beginning of your term year or in an initial enrollment packet how to join or activate a membership. If you see that a gym in your area participates in the program, you can contact the location to learn about their class schedule. You’ll also want to ask if the classes align with your physical needs and preferences.

It’s possible to enroll in multiple locations. For instance, you might decide to swim at a pool in one facility and take a fitness class at another. Some SilverSneakers groups organize additional social events, such as local outings or potlucks.

