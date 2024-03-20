These Are the 10 Cheapest Grocery Stores in the U.S.

Despite food prices growing at a slower rate than last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, they’re still…

Despite food prices growing at a slower rate than last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, they’re still above historical averages, leaving many Americans pinching pennies.

If you’re looking for ways to cut costs beyond eating at home and meal planning, it may help to switch to a cheaper grocery store.

According to MarketForce Information’s 2024 U.S. Grocery Panel Study, these are the 10 grocery stores that offer the most value for your money, according to shoppers.

1. Food 4 Less

Value for money: 91% of survey respondents who primarily shop at Food 4 Less do so because of the value it provides for their money. Locations: 101 grocery stores in three states

Food 4 Less, a subsidiary of Kroger, is a no-frills grocery store with locations in Illinois, Indiana and California. While the stores have more of a warehouse feel and require you to bag your own groceries, shoppers report big savings.

2. Grocery Outlet

Value for money: 85% of survey respondents who primarily shop at Grocery Outlet do so because of the value it provides for their money. Locations: 457 stores across eight states

If you live in an area with Grocery Outlet stores, you’ve likely heard its catchy jingle. The company dates back to 1946 when Jim Read opened a store that sold discount military items.

That store grew into a chain that brings customers great brands at low prices. Still owned by the Read family, Grocery Outlet now serves more than 1.5 million shoppers per week, according to the company’s website.

3. WinCo Foods

Value for money: 77% of survey respondents who primarily shop at WinCo do so because of the value it provides for their money. Locations: 139 stores in 10 states

You can trace WinCo’s grocery stores back to 1967 when a Waremart opened its doors in Boise, Idaho. The original store grew into a chain well-known for its flat carts and low prices.

When the original founder passed away, employees joined forces and bought a controlling stake from the family. Soon after, Waremart became WinCo, which has continued to grow ever since. While the store no longer has flat carts, it’s still known for its low prices.

“WinCo is a cheap grocery store. They buy produce and other groceries directly from farmers and manufacturers in bulk so they get better prices per unit to pass on to shoppers,” says Andrea Woroch, a consumer finance and budgeting expert.

4. Giant Eagle

Value for money: 75% of survey respondents who primarily shop at Giant Eagle, do so because of the value it provides for their money. Locations: 400+ locations in five states

Giant Eagle is a grocery store chain with more than 400 retail locations, from neighborhood markets to 120,000-square-foot supermarkets.

Within its stores, you can find all the typical groceries along with an innovative Market District format that invites you to explore a wide range of gourmet, specialty and organic foods.

5. Market Basket

Value for money: 73% of survey respondents who primarily shop at Market Basket, do so because of the value it provides for their money. Locations: 94 stores in East Coast states

Market Basket is a supermarket chain that dates back to 1917. Today, it serves over 90 stores across New England. The company’s slogan is “More for your dollar,” which many customers seem to think is true.

In Market Basket stores, you’ll find the usual departments for groceries, produce, meat and dairy, but will also find dedicated areas for cheese, sushi and fresh seafood.

6. Wegman’s

Value for money: 70% of survey respondents who primarily shop at Wegman’s do so because of the value it provides for their money. Locations: 110+ stores in eight states

Wegman’s story began in 1916 when John Wegman opened the Rochester Fruit and Vegetable Company.

Since then, the company has evolved into a reputable supermarket chain with more than 110 stores spread across Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

7. ALDI

Value for money: 66% of survey respondents who primarily shop at ALDI do so because of the value it provides for their money. Locations: 2,300 stores across 39 states

ALDI is a discount grocery store with German roots dating back to 1961. Over the past 50+ years, however, the company opened more than 2,000 stores across 39 U.S. states. It aims to offer a no-frills shopping experience with hand-selected, high-quality products and low prices.

“One of the cheapest grocery stores in the U.S. right now is ALDI, which has seen a steady increase in popularity in recent years. Many diehard fans enjoy the quality and exclusivity of most of ALDI’s products, including the ever-changing seasonal items lineup,” says Jake Hill, CEO of the personal finance website DebtHammer.

8. BJs

Value for money: 65% of survey respondents who primarily shop at BJs do so because of the value it provides for their money. Locations: More than 210 locations in 17 East Coast states

BJ’s is a wholesale club based on the East Coast of the U.S. You can join for as little as $55 per year to gain access to rewards on your purchases, gas discounts and up to 25% off grocery store prices. Like most other wholesale clubs, BJs offers groceries along with furniture, electronics and other household essentials.

9. Costco

Value for money: 63% of survey respondents who primarily shop at Costco do so because of the value it provides for their money. Locations: 594 warehouse stores across the U.S.

Costco is a well-known membership warehouse club that started in 1976 as Price Mart in San Diego. Today, it operates in eight countries and is one of the largest retailers in the world.

The company’s mission is to bring customers brand-name merchandise at the best possible prices. It specializes in wholesaling products, however, so it’s a good solution only if you’re shopping for grocery items in bulk.

10. Sam’s Club

Value for money: 63% of survey respondents who primarily shop at Sam’s Club do so because of the value it provides for their money. Locations: 575 locations across the U.S.

Sam’s Club is a membership warehouse club chain owned by Walmart. You can join for $50 per year and will gain access to the network of stores that aim to offer premium quality and exclusive savings.

Similar to Costco, Sam’s Club can help you save when you want to buy items from top brands in bulk. And it’s not just groceries. The chain sells everything from appliances and furniture to electronics and fitness equipment.

Tips to Maximize Savings

While opting for a cheaper grocery store can certainly help you save, you can maximize your savings by implementing a few other best practices.

“Get the Sunday paper and check your mail — paper coupons still exist. Sign up for the rewards program for any grocer — you’ll typically find savings. Going generic when applicable also helps so you’re not paying extra just for a brand name,” Bakke says.

