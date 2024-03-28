Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Apr. 1

NeOnc Technologies – Westlake Village, Calif., 6 million shares, priced $11.25-$13.75, managed by Loop Capital Markets/Maxim Group LLC. Proposed Nasdaq symbol NTHI. Business: Phase 2 biotech developing intranasal and oral therapies for brain cancer.

