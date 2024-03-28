Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Initial public offerings scheduled…

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

The Associated Press

March 28, 2024, 3:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Apr. 1

NeOnc Technologies – Westlake Village, Calif., 6 million shares, priced $11.25-$13.75, managed by Loop Capital Markets/Maxim Group LLC. Proposed Nasdaq symbol NTHI. Business: Phase 2 biotech developing intranasal and oral therapies for brain cancer.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up