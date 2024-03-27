Aeterna Zentaris: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.6 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of $1.16.

The drug developer posted revenue of $121,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $16.6 million, or $3.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.5 million.

The company’s shares closed at $2. A year ago, they were trading at $2.63.

