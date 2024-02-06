Sonos: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Sonos Inc. (SONO) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Sonos Inc. (SONO) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $80.9 million.

The Santa Barbara, California-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 84 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The maker of wireless speakers and home sound systems posted revenue of $612.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $589 million.

Sonos expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion.

