M/A-Com: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — M/A-Com Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $12.5 million.

The Lowell, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and stock option expense, were 58 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $157.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $151.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, M/A-Com expects its per-share earnings to range from 56 cents to 62 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $178 million to $184 million for the fiscal second quarter.

