InterDigital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $39.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had net income of $1.41.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The wireless research and development company posted revenue of $105.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $104.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $214.1 million, or $7.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $549.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, InterDigital expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.02 to $3.58.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $245 million to $255 million for the fiscal first quarter.

InterDigital expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.45 to $8.76 per share, with revenue ranging from $620 million to $670 million.

