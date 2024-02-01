Deluxe: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Deluxe Corp. (DLX) on Thursday reported profit of $15 million in its fourth quarter.…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Deluxe Corp. (DLX) on Thursday reported profit of $15 million in its fourth quarter.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 80 cents per share.

The payments and data company posted revenue of $537.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $26.1 million, or 59 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.19 billion.

Deluxe expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.10 to $3.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion.

