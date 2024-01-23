Orrstown: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) on Tuesday reported net income of $7.6…

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) on Tuesday reported net income of $7.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Shippensburg, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 73 cents per share.

The holding company for Orrstown Bank posted revenue of $46.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $32.5 million, meeting Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $35.7 million, or $3.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $130.6 million.

