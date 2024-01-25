Northrop Grumman: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) on Thursday reported a loss of…

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) on Thursday reported a loss of $535 million in its fourth quarter.

The Falls Church, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $3.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $6.27 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.75 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $10.64 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.44 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.06 billion, or $13.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $39.29 billion.

Northrop Grumman expects full-year revenue in the range of $40.8 billion to $41.2 billion.

