H. B. Fuller: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — H. B. Fuller Co. (FUL) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter…

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — H. B. Fuller Co. (FUL) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $45 million.

The St Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.32 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The adhesives company posted revenue of $902.9 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $927 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $144.9 million, or $2.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.51 billion.

H. B. Fuller expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.15 to $4.45 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FUL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FUL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.