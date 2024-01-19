Colonial Williamsburg meets Disney World in this $15M Oakton estate

Kevin Lucido arrived at Edgehill by accident. It was 2012, and the founder and CEO of Reston’s Intermarkets Inc., a…

Kevin Lucido arrived at Edgehill by accident.

It was 2012, and the founder and CEO of Reston’s Intermarkets Inc., a digital advertising firm, was looking for a new home with a sufficiently large garage to store his small car collection. But he found nothing that offered what he needed.

His wife Trina, meanwhile, had established a business buying items at estate sales and selling those at a markup. The owner of Edgehill, an 11-acre Oakton estate that was built in 1981 as a replica of Carter’s Grove Plantation in Williamsburg, Virginia, had died and the estate sale was underway. When she arrived, Lucido said, his wife learned “everything’s for sale, including the house.”

“She called me up and lickety-split I came over,” he said. “I found out the price, it was a good deal. You need that kind of space if you’re going to have a garage. It had the land, tennis court, a pool, guest house. We decided this was the place.”

The Lucidos paid $2.275 million for the property,…