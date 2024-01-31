CB Financial Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARMICHAELS, Pa. (AP) — CARMICHAELS, Pa. (AP) — CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $13…

CARMICHAELS, Pa. (AP) — CARMICHAELS, Pa. (AP) — CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $13 million.

The Carmichaels, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of $2.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 60 cents per share.

The holding company for Pennsylvania-based Community Bank posted revenue of $33.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $27.7 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $22.6 million, or $4.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $68.6 million.

CB Financial Services shares have declined slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $23.51, a rise of roughly 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBFV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBFV

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.