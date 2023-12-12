12 Last-Minute Christmas Gifts

Every year, you vow you’ll get your Christmas shopping done early. But once again, you’re running around trying to nail…

Every year, you vow you’ll get your Christmas shopping done early. But once again, you’re running around trying to nail down items on Christmas gift lists before Dec. 25. And if you’re down to the last minute, you may be down to your last dollar.

Hopefully that’s not the case, but if it is, here are 12 practical last-minute gift ideas that are less than $50.

Before you buy, make sure to factor in shipping costs and how long it will take for your orders to be delivered. Please note that prices below are those at the time of publishing and that they are subject to change.

1. LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

Price: $11.99 at Amazon

Know a camper in your life? This could be a practical gift. It’s a drinking straw that acts as a filter, and it removes 99.999% of protozoa and 99.999999% of bacteria, including E.coli and salmonella. It’s designed so that if you’re out in the middle of nowhere and you need to drink from a pond or a stream, you can.

2. Cameo From a Celebrity

Price:Plenty of options for less than $50 on Cameo

Through the website Cameo, you can gift a customized, celebrity-recorded message. Actors, singers, social influencers, ex-politicians — you can find them all here. But take a look in the white elephant gifts section (and throughout) and you’ll find some actors and performers willing to do a Cameo for less than $50. And no shipping is necessary for this gift; everything is sent over email or text for downloading.

3. Goody Box Holiday Cat Toys & Treats

Price:$25.99 at Chewy

It’s a goody box full of cat toys and treats. If you’re a cat owner, this could be a swell last-minute present for your feline — or, of course, for someone else who loves their cat.

4. Cheesecake With Chocolate Dipped Fruit Box

Price:$46.99 at Edible

Give the gift of food to an epicurean family member or friend. These are tiny pieces of cheesecake with a graham cracker bottom, topped with chocolate-dipped fruit. Order it shortly before giving, since it’s fruit and it won’t keep.

5. SMARTRO SC91 Projection Alarm Clock With Weather Station

Price:

$37.99 at Amazon

This alarm clock radio shows weather forecasts for the next 12 hours as well as offering the barometric pressure trend and the temperature trend.

6. Bath Bombs For Kids

Price: $23.39 at Amazon

These bath bombs come in a 12-pack, and each is filled with a surprise animal toy.They make fun stocking stuffers for youngsters.

7. Customized Pillow

Price: Starts at $12.96 at Walmart

It’s just a standard pillow, nothing out of the ordinary — except that you can upload a photo that will go on the front and pack of the pillow. So, you could have photos of kids, grandchildren, your pet … pretty much anything put on it.

8. Throw Throw Burrito

Price: $19.82 at Walmart

It’s been described as a card game meets dodgeball. You collect matching sets of cards while trying to not be hit by (soft) stuffed burritos. If you’re looking for something fun but kind of weird, especially for a kid, this is it.

9. Wahl All-Body Soothing Vibratory Massager

Price:$22.99 at Amazon

This two-speed massager features four attachments, offering gentle and deep massages to relieve tension. If you have any friends or family members with aches and pains, this could be a welcome gift.

10. HotHands Hand Warmers

Price:$28.33 at Amazon

You may just want to go with a practical gift, especially if you have somebody in your life who spends a lot of time outside in the winter. These HotHand hand warmers provide up to 10 hours of heat, and come with a pack of 40 pairs.

11. Perytong Sleep Headphones, Bluetooth Sports Headband Headphones

Price: $19.99 at Amazon

Somebody you know probably suffers from insomnia. This headband goes around their head and over their ears, providing them with music — and hopefully an easy way to drift off to sleep.

12. Refrigerator Deodorizer

Price: $22.39 at Amazon

This product eliminates refrigerator odors for 10 years. It’s a practical gift that just about everyone could use.

Update 12/19/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information