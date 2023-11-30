Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue Ridge School 99, Fishburne Military 25
Broadwater Academy 58, Chincoteague 54
Carlisle 88, Forsyth Home Educators, N.C. 44
Charlottesville 73, Waynesboro 35
Colgan 53, Osbourn 50
Franklin County 60, Bassett 56
Halifax County 57, Gretna 43
Hanover 79, Chancellor 72
Harrisonburg 71, Staunton 70, OT
Heritage (Lynchburg) 65, GW-Danville 50
Herndon 62, Heritage 32
James River 73, Cosby 70
John Battle 62, Rural Retreat 44
Kenston Forest 60, Nottoway 47
Lake Taylor 60, Norview 51
Lloyd Bird 54, Powhatan 33
Marion 54, Thomas Walker 27
Maury 58, Booker T. Washington 47
Midlothian 70, Richmond 41
Millbrook 44, Liberty-Bealeton 39
Monacan 61, Douglas Freeman 52
Moravian Prep, N.C. 70, Peninsula Catholic 55
Nansemond River 97, Windsor 28
Nelson County 56, Buffalo Gap 48
Norfolk Christian School 44, Hampton Roads 32
Parry McCluer 50, James River 15
Potomac Falls 58, Gar-Field 47
Potomac Falls 75, Mountain View 20
Roanoke Catholic 68, The Covenant School 49
Rustburg 79, Altavista 75
Steward School 79, TJHS 59
Tandem Friends School 68, Appalachian Christian 47
Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 92, Hargrave Military 55
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.