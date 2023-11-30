Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Blue Ridge School 99, Fishburne Military 25 Broadwater Academy 58, Chincoteague 54 Carlisle 88, Forsyth Home Educators,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Ridge School 99, Fishburne Military 25

Broadwater Academy 58, Chincoteague 54

Carlisle 88, Forsyth Home Educators, N.C. 44

Charlottesville 73, Waynesboro 35

Colgan 53, Osbourn 50

Franklin County 60, Bassett 56

Halifax County 57, Gretna 43

Hanover 79, Chancellor 72

Harrisonburg 71, Staunton 70, OT

Heritage (Lynchburg) 65, GW-Danville 50

Herndon 62, Heritage 32

James River 73, Cosby 70

John Battle 62, Rural Retreat 44

Kenston Forest 60, Nottoway 47

Lake Taylor 60, Norview 51

Lloyd Bird 54, Powhatan 33

Marion 54, Thomas Walker 27

Maury 58, Booker T. Washington 47

Midlothian 70, Richmond 41

Millbrook 44, Liberty-Bealeton 39

Monacan 61, Douglas Freeman 52

Moravian Prep, N.C. 70, Peninsula Catholic 55

Nansemond River 97, Windsor 28

Nelson County 56, Buffalo Gap 48

Norfolk Christian School 44, Hampton Roads 32

Parry McCluer 50, James River 15

Potomac Falls 58, Gar-Field 47

Potomac Falls 75, Mountain View 20

Roanoke Catholic 68, The Covenant School 49

Rustburg 79, Altavista 75

Steward School 79, TJHS 59

Tandem Friends School 68, Appalachian Christian 47

Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 92, Hargrave Military 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

