Dell Technologies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.01 billion.

The Round Rock, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.36 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.88 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The computer and technology services provider posted revenue of $22.25 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.92 billion.

