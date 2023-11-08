Charles River: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income…

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $87.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.69. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.72 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.35 per share.

The medical research equipment and services provider posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1 billion.

Charles River expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.50 to $10.70 per share.

