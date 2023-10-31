WEC Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $316.3 million.…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $316.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The electricity and natural gas provider posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.12 billion.

WEC Energy expects full-year earnings to be $4.58 to $4.62 per share.

