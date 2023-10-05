Do Under-Desk Ellipticals Really Work? Pros and Cons

Elliptical machines are well-known for their heart-pumping cardio benefits. Also called a cross trainer, this machine allows you to move…

Elliptical machines are well-known for their heart-pumping cardio benefits.

Also called a cross trainer, this machine allows you to move your legs similarly to running but offers a lower-impact workout than running on a treadmill. You grip the moving handles with your hands so your upper body gets a workout at the same time.

But if you struggle to get to the gym or are looking to upgrade your home workout options, you might want to consider an under-desk elliptical. An under-desk elliptical is a portable form of exercise equipment that allows you to move your legs in an elliptical fashion while seated. It’s a great way to add more exercise to your day to combat the negative effects of sitting at a desk all day.

An under-desk elliptical may sound appealing if you don’t have the space or cash for a full-sized elliptical machine — a midrange full-sized model will set you back $1,000 to $2,000, while an under-desk elliptical may cost around $130 to $350.

Some brands of under-desk ellipticals have pedals with stirrups, while others have flat pedals to keep your feet in place. Your upper body remains stationary, so you can work at a desk at the same time.

During the pandemic, interest in under-desk ellipticals increased since more people worked from home and didn’t get as much movement as they did in an office, says Vanessa Liu, a fitness trainer and nutritionist in San Francisco. Consumers purchase these modified ellipticals to work in more steps.

For those working from home and looking to add more movement to their days, an under-desk elliptical could be a great option, and they may even help you tone your muscles or lose weight.

Advantages of Under-Desk Ellipticals

Here are some of the pros of under-desk ellipticals:

— They’re an easy way to work in movement.

— They can be useful if you aren’t able to move around much.

— You can use an under-desk elliptical for interval training.

— They can help fight against a sedentary lifestyle.

— You’ll gain more energy from regular physical activity.

They’re an easy way to work in movement

“You can do this while working on a task at your desk or watching television and lose track of time,” says ShaNay Norvell, a fitness coach in Dania, Florida.

Because it’s low impact and low intensity, it’s easy to keep going with an under-desk elliptical for a longer time period, says Corrie Alexander, a personal trainer in Barrie, Ontario. Still, take breaks to get up and stretch.

They can be useful if you aren’t able to move around much

If you aren’t very mobile due to an injury or because of your job, under-desk ellipticals help you get some movement. Of course, if you’re injured, check with a health care provider before starting any new physical activity.

You can use an under-desk elliptical for interval training

Interval training is an approach to exercise where you move at a moderate pace followed by a brief high-intensity sequence and then return to the moderate pace.

Interval training with an under-desk elliptical works the lower body muscles more, leading to quicker muscle toning. With an under-desk elliptical, you can pedal at a faster pace or increase your resistance during the higher-intensity intervals, says Sergio Pedemonte, personal trainer and CEO of Your House Fitness in Toronto.

They can help fight against a sedentary lifestyle

Do you feel like you’re sitting too much these days? Most of us are. Although you still sit while using an under-desk elliptical, at least your legs are moving. Finding ways to move during the day can help keep you motivated and confident in your fitness journey.

You’ll gain more energy from regular physical activity

Any type of regular physical activity can help increase your energy level. That’s because exercise helps your heart and lungs to work better, releases feel-good hormones during exercise and, ultimately, gives you more energy for all that you need to get done.

“If you’re in tedious meetings or the Zoom fatigue is setting in, hopping on the under-desk elliptical may give you a boost of energy,” Liu says.

Cons of Under-Desk Ellipticals

However, under-desk ellipticals also have some drawbacks:

— They aren’t the most effective tool to lose weight.

— You still need to do other types of workouts.

— You may feel awkward using an under-desk elliptical.

— They could lead to poor posture.

— They could be hard on the knees.

They aren’t the most effective tool to lose weight

You burn some calories while using an under-desk elliptical, but not that much. On average, users will burn 150 calories an hour, which qualifies as a slow burn compared to how much you’d typically burn on a regular elliptical machine in an hour, Alexander says.

If you’re using an under-desk elliptical while working, it may be difficult to go at a high speed with resistance (both important for weight loss) while working, says Carol Michaels, a personal trainer in West Orange, New Jersey, and founder of Recovery Fitness, an exercise program developed to improve the recovery from cancer surgery and treatments and osteoporosis.

Changes to your diet should be more of a focus if you want to lose weight, Michaels says. A healthy diet paired with exercise is the best method for weight loss.

You still need to do other types of workouts

In addition to using the under-desk elliptical, you also should do two to three sessions of strength training weekly. Norvell recommends incorporating upper body strength and core training to balance out the lower body work. Core training involves your abs, pelvic floor, hips and glutes. Upper body strength training involves your back, shoulders, chest and arms.

Some examples of core exercises include planks, side planks and glute bridges. For upper body strength workouts, try push-ups, bicep curls, chest flies and back extensions.

You should also plan to do a couple of additional heart-pumping cardio workouts each week. If you have a gym membership, don’t cancel it just because you purchased an under-desk elliptical.

You may feel awkward using an under-desk elliptical

The machine could be noisy if you’re used to a quiet space. And if you’re using one under a desk, you might end up hitting your knees or have a problem with flexing or extending the legs.

It could lead to poor posture

You may find yourself leaning forward while exercising, and that may increase your chance of neck and back pain, Michaels says. If you do strength training in addition to using the under-desk elliptical, you’ll improve your core muscles, which also improves posture, balance and bone density, she explains.

It can be hard on the knees

Pedemonte advises against using under-desk ellipticals if you have knee and ankle problems, unless you set it at the lowest resistance setting. If you have physical pain, you should check with a health care provider before using one.

How to Incorporate Under-Desk Ellipticals into Your Daily Routine

If you’re planning to buy an under-desk elliptical but you’re not sure yet how to make it part of your daily routine, here are a few suggestions:

— Plan to use it during less demanding work tasks. You can pedal away while you’re cleaning your email, responding to chat messages, creating meeting invitations or similar type tasks. “I’ve had clients who work on computers all day and end up clocking in two to four miles of walking on their under-desk elliptical,” Liu says.

— Add a brief warm up and cooldown. It’s easy to warm up using an under-desk elliptical, Michaels says. Simply start at a low resistance level and pedal slowly for five minutes. You could add ankle circles or calf raises to your warmup. Then, you can gradually increase the resistance level and speed. To cool down, you can pedal more slowly for five minutes. If you want something extra, include a quad stretch and hamstring stretch with your cooldown.

— Stay hydrated and consider a brief snack beforehand. Like any type of exercise, drinking water before, during and after is always a great idea. You probably don’t need a snack before using an under-desk elliptical if you’re just going to pedal while you work. However, if you’re aiming for a more focused exercise session, a before-workout snack of a banana with nut butter, nuts, fruit or yogurt are good options. When it comes to snacking, listen to your body.

— It’s OK to use your under-desk elliptical daily or on any day that you’re sitting and working. Just keep in mind that using an under-desk elliptical shouldn’t be the only type of physical activity that you should do.

How to Choose an Under-Desk Elliptical

Here are a few tips to keep in mind as you look for an under-desk elliptical:

— Measure for size. Before you buy, measure the height of your desk and the distance between your legs when seated, advises personal trainer Michael Hamlin, founder of Everflex Premium Personal Training in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. You’ll want to make sure it fits comfortably under your desk and gives your legs enough room to move freely.

— Make sure it has resistance levels. Adjustable resistance levels allow you to increase or decrease the intensity of your workout, Hamlin says.

— Read up on noise levels. Ask friends or read reviews online to confirm that the elliptical you want isn’t too loud, especially if you plan to use it in an office around coworkers.

— Aim for portability. If you plan to take the elliptical with you when traveling, aim for a lightweight model, Hamlin says.

— Read the product specs to make sure the model you get is the right fit . Check the pedal length in advance to make sure it fits your foot size, Norvell says. Make sure there’s a guarantee on the product so you can return it if it’s not the right fit.

— Read reviews and ask others for recommendations. Ask friends and family if they’ve used under-desk ellipticals and which one they prefer. Make sure to read some online reviews as well.

Popular Under-Desk Ellipticals

You can search for under-desk ellipticals online and even get them delivered to your doorstep. Some popular models include:

— Cubii Go ($269*), a compact and portable option with built-in wheels and a retractable handle to make it easy to roll away.

— DeskCycle Ellipse ($248), a useful model if you’re recovering from an injury or if you’re in need of a lighter workout versus something more intense.

— Sunny Health and Fitness Under Desk Elliptical ($129), described by users as quiet and easy to keep in one place while you’re using it.

*Prices as of October 2023.

Maintaining Proper Form With an Under-Desk Elliptical

Proper form when using an under-desk elliptical can help you avoid future neck, back or leg pain. It also helps you sustain a longer workout. Here’s some guidance to keep proper form:

— Sit up straight so you can use your hips more effectively.

— Make sure that your feet are flat and level on the pedals.

— Keep a slight bend in your knees when you extend your legs.

— Aim for a smooth, circular pedaling motion at a moderate pace. Too fast of a pace, and it could make it more challenging to work while pedaling.

— Avoid excessively arching your lower back or rounding the upper back.

Helpful Tips for Using Your Under-Desk Elliptical

1. Set it up ergonomically.

This means making sure you can still have good posture while using it without leading to future pain. It may be easier to use an under-desk elliptical if you have a standing desk or one that allows you to adjust your keyboard placement, desk height or both.

2. Start slowly.

If you’re just getting started, set it at a low resistance and pedal for 10 to 15 minutes, Alexander advises. You can gradually increase the time and tension. If you’re an under-desk elliptical pro and you want more of a challenge, add dumbbell exercises to work out your upper body at the same time.

“Some models come with resistance cables that you can use for this purpose,” Alexander says. There are also livestreamed and recorded classes available online geared toward under-desk elliptical users. Remember to take a break every 30 minutes to stretch your legs.

For a greater challenge, you can also add a 2-by-4-foot piece of wood or a huge book to the front end to push your legs to work harder, Norvell suggests.

3. Track your progress.

This can boost your confidence and motivate you to do more. Some under-desk ellipticals can sync with your smartphone and let you know your effort, calorie burn and distance.

4. Do your best to add enjoyable physical activity to your life in addition to using an under-desk elliptical.

“It’s unfortunate that people are working to the point that they have to multitask to get some exercise into their day. Physical activity should be enjoyable,” Michaels says.

Dancing, hiking, swimming or playing a sport can be fun. These options can also increase exercise consistency and decrease boredom.

Here are some other ways to add more movement into your day:

— Walk around when you take a work call and don’t need to be tethered to a computer. You could even suggest walking during in-person meetings.

— Keep a small water bottle or glass on your desk. Not only will it keep you hydrated, but you’ll need to get up more often to refill, so it’s a built-in way to get more movement.

— Take the stairs instead of the elevator.

— Take frequent breaks to stand up and stretch. Set up movement reminders for yourself if you don’t already receive them on a fitness watch.

— If you work outside the home, walk to work if you can. “It forces you to get activity and sunshine in the morning, which is great for your health,” Hamlin says.

