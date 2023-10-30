VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Veterans Day events
Loews: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 30, 2023, 6:10 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Loews Corp. (L) on Monday reported net income of $253 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.12 per share.

The commercial property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $3.93 billion in the period.

_____

