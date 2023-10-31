Gulfport: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gulfport Energy Corp. (GPOR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $608.4 million.…

The Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of $27.37 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.30 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.42 per share.

The natural gas producer posted revenue of $266.7 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $263.2 million.

