Caesars Entertainment: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $74 million.

The Reno, Nevada-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The casino and resort operator posted revenue of $2.99 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.91 billion.

