How to Create a Reading Nook

A big wish list item for most avid readers is a cozy reading nook, ideally nestled up to a window with comfortable seating where you can relax with your favorite book and no distractions. Luckily, you can create your own reading area — whether it’s a quiet corner or a separate room — on any budget.

Here are some things to consider as you dream about your reading nook:

— What is a reading nook?

— How to find the right space for your reading nook.

— Reading nook design tips.

— How much does a reading nook cost?

What Is a Reading Nook?

A reading nook, also called a book nook, is a designated spot in your home where you can curl up with a good book. There’s no list of requirements that make a reading nook; it can be almost anything you want it to be, whether that’s a corner of your bedroom with a big comfy chair and small bookcase or a closet that you converted into your own reading space.

“A reading nook is one of the most rewarding small spaces to create at home,” says Sue Shockley, interior designer and brand ambassador at Marvin, a Minnesota-based door and window manufacturer. “Reading nooks are especially peaceful because they provide a physically separate space to enjoy activities like reading and journaling, forcing us to slow down and make room for new thought processes.”

How to Find the Right Space for Your Reading Nook

You can create a reading nook in any room or corner of the house. If you have an unused bedroom, you could convert this space into your own reading area with tall bookshelves, plenty of pillows and blankets, good lighting and a comfortable chair or oversized bean bag. Or it can be in the corner of the family room or a built-in window seat.

Wherever you choose, make sure it’s out of the way of busy areas in your home, especially if you have kids or multiple people living under one roof.

“I’d advise you look for an alcove or quiet corner in your home that’s an escape from noise and distractions. Ideal places I can suggest include your spare room, bedroom or even a quiet section of your living room,” says Mariya Snisar, head of interior design at Renowell, a home renovation company in Toronto. Snisar also recommends choosing a spot with natural light to improve your reading experience and make the space look and feel more inviting.

Reading Nook Design Tips

A reading nook can be anywhere, and there are endless design options. “You don’t have to build a special zen garden or bonus room in your home to have a reading nook,” says Leigh Spicher, national director of design studios for Ashton Woods Homes. “Simply design your bedroom, breakfast nook or back patio with interesting lighting, personalized decor and comfy seating.”

Here are some reading nook ideas from professional interior designers to give you some inspiration. One thing to note: Before going out and buying shelving and furniture, take measurements to make sure anything you buy will fit in the space.

Choose a spot with natural lighting. Tama Bell, owner and interior designer at Tama Bell Design in the San Francisco Bay area, says one of her favorite ways to add a reading nook is to create a built-in bench seat, preferably with a window.

“Look for opportunities to add in your main living areas and bedrooms,” she says. “If you don’t have a natural spot with a window location, you can look for areas where you can add shelving and finish off with a beautiful sconce to create a cozy nook.”

Bell recommends using a thick bench seat cushion in a textural fabric to add interest. Add decorative throw pillows and a soft throw blanket for a finishing, cozy touch.

Tuck it under the stairs. If you have unused space under the stairs, this is a perfect spot for a reading nook. “For more of a reading hideaway, I’m a big fan of under-the-stairs reading nooks, and if you have little children, this can also be a great way to mix reading and a ‘fort’ by adding cushioned seating and cutouts between the studs supporting your staircase,” says Teri Simone, head of design and marketing at Nieu Cabinet Doors.

Try upstairs or an attic. Snisar says if you have an upstairs area or an attic, you can convert this area to make it a quiet retreat for reading. Depending on how big this space is, you can furnish it with your favorite pieces of furniture and use the space beneath sloped walls for a daybed or window seat. If you don’t have natural lighting, add reading lamps with a soft shade to brighten up dark corners.

Repurpose unused closets. “Many of my clients have closets that they don’t utilize to their full potential. If you have such in your house, you can convert it into a reading nook,” Snisar says. “All you need to do is remove the doors, add some cushions and install lighting for a snug reading spot.”

Add shelving. You’ll need a space to hold your books, and there are options no matter the size of your reading area. You can use a small bookshelf or install library-inspired floor-to-ceiling bookcases. If your floor space is limited, Snisar says to use wall-mounted shelving or create a floating bookshelf to free up floor space for a comfortable seating arrangement.

Build the reading nook into your surroundings. Bethany Adams, principal interior designer at Bethany Adams Interiors in Louisville, Kentucky, says if you want to make an even more committed investment, you can build a reading nook into your space.

“For my daughter’s room, there was a long wall with a window positioned perfectly in the center. We built a desk and bookshelves on either side and a window seat in between,” Adams explains. “The bench not only gives her the sweetest spot to read and color, but the drawers below are the perfect spot for the loads of dolls and accessories she has accumulated over the years.”

Personalize the decor. Finally, add your favorite decor pieces to make the space truly yours. Add photographs, artwork or other small design elements such as potted plants, candles and a selection of carefully chosen bookmarks, Snisar says.

How Much Does a Reading Nook Cost?

The cost to build a reading nook can vary widely depending on the scope of the project, Bell says.

“Here in Northern California, construction costs range between $700 to $1,000 per square foot, or if you are just adding cabinetry to build your reading nook, the cost is typically $650 per running foot for a finished piece,” she explains.

Adams says a simpler solution would be to find an underutilized corner in your home and furnish it with a comfortable chair and ottoman ($800-$2,000), a lumbar pillow ($100), a side table ($500-$800), a plug-in standing lamp or sconce ($500-$1,800) and a small bookshelf ($1,200-$3,000) if you have the space.

“Throw in a cozy blanket ($300) and a cup of tea ($.35) and you’ve got the makings of the perfect reading nook,” she adds.

You could also do a more budget-friendly approach by repurposing what’s already in your house or shopping at secondhand stores.

