Get Cozy with a Cabin-Inspired Interior Design Perfect for Fall

Whether it’s an Aspen ski lodge, a Park City cabin or a Sunday River retreat in Maine, the cozy modern cabin is a style many homeowners are bringing in as fall retreats into winter.

Homeowners connect with this seasonal design because of the feelings it inspires — and it is easy to create on a budget with the right décor, colors and furnishings, says Danielle Elderkin, a home renovation expert and interior designer behind the Instagram handle Reloved Cabins.

She has been transforming rundown chalets into welcoming spaces in Pennsylvania’s picturesque Poconos since 2019. This timeless trend speaks to warmth, connection, family togetherness and refuge from winter’s dark days, says Elderkin..

“When you’re at a ski lodge, most people are on a leisurely break, fostering an immediate sense of relaxation and escape from daily routines. The contrast of bracing cold outdoors with the warmth of indoors amplifies this coziness,” she says.

What is Cabincore?

“Imagine the soothing warmth enveloping your chilled hands and rosy cheeks as you approach a crackling fire — the aroma of the burning wood, the rich flavor of a hot cocoa sipped from your mug, the comforting weight of a plush blanket draped over your legs — it creates a profoundly comforting experience,” says Elderkin.

What are the hallmarks of the modern cabincore or chaletcore? Elderkin says she starts with a theme — whether it is a Swiss Alps ski lodge, a retro 1970s A-frame in California or a Colorado cabin draped in buffalo plaid. Next, she layers in soft textiles, including thick blankets and plush pillows, which she spreads across sofas, chairs and beds. She brings in robust wooden features and sturdy furnishings, which instill a sense of solidity and permanence.

“In the heart of winter, our homes become our sanctuaries, and this style reinforces that feeling of protection from the elements,” Elderkin says. “For those working on a tighter budget, small details can be pivotal in achieving that coveted cabin feel. If grand architectural modifications like rustic beams or stone fireplaces aren’t feasible, focus on elements with outsized impact: rustic drawer pulls, artisan artworks and statement wallpapers or paint hues.”

What other elements are essential to the ski lodge look? Interior designers say it includes everything from what you paint on the walls to your architectural elements to the pleasant plaids you throw around the room. Here are some more ideas to consider:

Look for warm wood tones. Mariya Snisar, the head of interior design at Renowell in Vaughan, Ontario, says tones such as oak, walnut or reclaimed wood for furniture and accents add an authentic feel to a space emulating a cabin or chalet. Then, “introduce earthy colors such as deep greens, browns and reds for textiles, upholstery and décor,” Snisar recommends.

Invite luxury fabrics. “Texture is key here,” says Gideon Mendelson, founder and creative director at the Mendelson Group in New York City. “So, think chunky knits for throws or plush rugs for the floor. I’m also a big fan of velvet; it’s soft to the touch and luxurious in nature, making it great for upholstery or throw pillow.”

Think scale. A ski lodge makes you feel at home because of its large window and grandness, says Julee Wray, owner and lead designer at Truss Interiors & Renovations in Denver. A homeowner can try to replicate that feeling with large-scale rough wood on beams, exposed trusses and walls. The same goes with slate and rocks on walls, fireplaces and floors. Even something as simple as a chunky wood mantle makes you feel like you’re near a ski hill, she says.

Add some antiques. Install pieces with character, Snisar says, like vintage snowshoes, skis or antique cabinetry, to infuse a sense of texture. Cabin-inspired artworks such as landscapes, wildlife or rustic scenes also help boost the theme.

Go wild. Alice Moszczynski of home-design platform Planner 5D in New York, recommends antler chandeliers as a way to bring that wildness into even the most suburban residence. “It adds a touch of rustic charm,” Moszczynski says. “Opt for furniture pieces with distressed wood like coffee tables, log-style beds and leather or suede sofas.” Another idea is to use faux fur or wools on furniture to emphasize the organic.

Lighting matters. “With winter’s shorter days, it invites us to embrace a unique sense of warmth and comfort, and lighting plays a pivotal role in achieving it,” says Dan Mazzarini, principal and creative director of BHDM Design and Archive by Dan Mazzarini in New York. “Dimmable lights are your secret weapon. Think soft, white dimmable light bulbs that create a snug ambiance.”

Focus on the fireplace. Having a roaring fire where you can roast chestnuts or just keep your toes toasty is a major cabin-like move. “Make your fireplace the focal point of the house,” says Snisar. “I’d consider some rustic sconces and a statement mantle for added charm.”

Bring nature inside. Elderkin integrates nature through bowls of pine cones or acorns, a vase with fresh evergreen cuttings or log racks by the fireplace. She also recommends using a warm, earthy palette of neutrals or deep colors like red, green and black to ground a homeowner’s personal interpretation of a cabin or chalet.

“In a fast-paced world, having a haven that feels detached from the hustle and bustle is invaluable,” Elderkin says. “This style delivers on that front, promising a space where the modern world’s stresses seem miles away and relaxation reigns supreme.”

