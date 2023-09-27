If you know someone who is entering retirement, you might be thinking about giving them a gift to commemorate the…

If you know someone who is entering retirement, you might be thinking about giving them a gift to commemorate the milestone. It’s an exciting time, so marking the occasion with something special can be a great gesture of support during this life transition.

But deciding exactly what to give is a task easier said than done. When choosing the best retirement gifts for women in your life, you’ll want to consider what kinds of items or experiences that person will value the most.

“Remember to consider her personality and preferences when selecting a retirement gift. A personalized touch or a thoughtful gesture that reflects her interests will make the gift more meaningful,” says Ohan Kayikchyan, certified financial planner and founder of the website Ohan the Money Doctor.

Best Retirement Gifts for Women

It’s important to consider that women entering retirement might have different values than other groups — and gifts should be tailored accordingly.

For instance, more time away from a job gives more opportunities to travel and spend time with family.

“Whether spending money on things for yourself or others, let values guide you to getting the perfect gift for your loved ones or yourself,” says Alissa Krasner Maizes, a financial advisor and founder of Amplify My Wealth, a fee-only financial advice firm.

According to Maizes, retirees are often more focused on values like comfort and convenience, time with family and friends, financial security and their health.

You can match your gift to these values. For instance, get the newly retired woman hoping to travel the world a new luggage set, or someone trying to connect with their community a membership to a local club. Read on for seven gift ideas matched to retirees’ values.

[READ: What Net Worth Do You Need to Retire?]

1. Self-Care

“Regardless of the retiree’s age, a spa day and a massage gift certificate are sure to be appreciated for their potential to provide relaxation and stress relief,” Kayikchyan says.

You could also consider tools for relaxing at home, like an aromatherapy diffuser, weighted blanket or even a cleaning service to check off some daily chores. You can find someone to assist with chores using a service like Care. or TaskRabbit, as well as local cleaning companies.

2. Travel and Exploration

Many retirees take advantage of more free time to hit some of the best travel destinations. This goal is ripe with potential gift opportunities.

“If she possesses a passion for travel, a travel voucher or gift certificate can serve as an excellent way to kickstart her retirement adventures,” Kayikchyan says.

You could also consider a luggage set, polaroid camera for capturing adventures or an ergonomic travel pillow for long flights.

[READ: 25 Things to Do When You Retire]

3. Family

Another benefit of free time afforded by retirement is the opportunity to spend more time with family and loved ones.

This might be related to travel gifts — like planning a trip together — Maizes says. But it could also include planned activities like a trip to a movie or museum, a crafting kit to start a shared hobby or a stationery set to encourage keeping in touch.

4. Community Connection

Many retirees opt to relocate to senior living communities or to a town closer to family. Additionally, they aren’t spending time at a job surrounded by colleagues. These factors can lead to a desire to build or rebuild a strong community, and there are some great gifts you can pass on to help them do just that.

“Memberships to clubs or gifts related to hobbies and interests are consistently well-received, particularly during retirement,” Kayikchyan says.

Groupon is a great place to start your search for these kinds of activities at an affordable price.

5. Convenience

According to Maizes, many retired women have a renewed interest in comfort and convenience. You can support this lifestyle with a gift certificate for a subscription to a meal prep kit or even just meals from a food delivery service.

6. Health

As you age, taking care of your health has a particular importance. You can support the retiree on a mission to maintain a healthy lifestyle with gifts like a workout app subscription, personal training sessions or a gym class tailored to seniors’ needs, Maizes says.

[Related:What Is the Best Age to Retire?]

7. Financial Security

Maizes and Kayikchyan agree that financial security is of the utmost importance for retirees. Going from having income from a career to taking Social Security benefits and retirement account distributions is a big adjustment that might include trimming a budget or implementing lifestyle changes.

A solid financial plan can be a great tool for navigating this, so consider gifting a session with a financial advisor.

Consider More than Expense

There are options for gift-givers with any budget in each of these categories. It’s important to remember that the expense is far less important than the sentiment when choosing a retirement gift.

“Rather than sweat the expense of a gift, know that the thought goes a long way; be creative, and consider DIY versions of the suggested gifts. For example, make your version of a value-driven gift, such as committing to taking a weekly walk, creating the make-a-meal package you can do together, giving a card sharing that you will help them declutter and giving them a gift of visiting them for a weekend,” Maizes says.

More from U.S. News

How Long Will My Retirement Savings Last?

Money Apps to Keep Your Retirement Planning on Track

Here’s How Much You Need to Save Each Month to Earn $50,000, $60,000 and $70,000 per Year in Interest for Retirement

Best Retirement Gifts for Women originally appeared on usnews.com