Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Aug. 18. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Aug. 18.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 18 7:30 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore attends the County Elected Officials Forum and Breakfast at the 2023 MACo Summer Conference (7:30 AM EDT), tours the Ocean City Convention Center Expo Hall (10:30 AM EDT), attends the Governor’s Cabinet Reception (3:30 PM EDT), and attends the 2023 MACo Crab Feast (5:45 PM EDT)

Location: Roland E. Powell Convention Center, 4001 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 18 8:00 AM President Biden’s daily schedule – President Joe Biden receives the President’s Daily Brief (8:00 AM EDT, closed press), welcomes South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio to Camp David Trilateral Summit, Camp David, MD (11:00 AM EDT, in-town travel pool), holds trilateral meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio (11:15 AM EDT, in-town travel pool spray), and hosts press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio (3:00 PM EDT, pre-credentialed media). Biden then departs Camp David, MD en route to Joint Base Andrews, MD (6:00 PM EDT, in-town travel pool), departs Joint Base Andrews with First Lady Dr Jill Biden en route to Reno, NV (6:45 PM EDT, out-of-town pool), and arrives at Reno-Tahoe International Airport, Reno, NV (8:30 PM MDT, out-of-town pool)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

* National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan hosts press gaggle at Camp David Press Filing Center, MD (8:30 AM EDT)

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 18 11:00 AM Joe Biden hosts trilateral leaders summit with Japanese PM and South Korean president – President Joe Biden welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol to Camp David for a trilateral leaders summit. The summit celebrates a ‘new chapter in their trilateral relationship as they reaffirm their strong bonds of friendship and the ironclad alliances’ and discuss expanding trilateral cooperation across the Indo-Pacific and beyond, including to ‘address the continued threat posed by the DPRK and to strengthen ties with ASEAN and the Pacific Islands’, and concludes with a leaders’ press conference. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will also be in attendance

Location: Camp David, Catoctin Mountain Park, MD

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 18 11:15 AM Secretary of State Blinken’s public schedule – Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends President Joe Biden’s trilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (11:15 AM EDT, in-town travel), and also attends concluding press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (3:00 PM EDT, pre-credentialed media)

Location: Camp David, Catoctin Mountain Park, MD

Weblinks: http://www.state.gov, https://twitter.com/StateDept

Contacts: U.S. State Department, 1 202 647 2492

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 18 7:00 PM Dem Maryland senatorial candidate Angela Alsobrooks participates in town hall – Democratic Maryland senatorial candidate Angela Alsobrooks takes part in joint town hall with the Worcester Democrats

Location: Ocean Pines Community Center, 235 Ocean Pkwy, Ocean Pines, MD

Contacts: Jared Schablein, Lower Shore Progressive Caucus, lowershoreprogressivecaucus@gmail.com, 1 443 669 4444

Virtual Attendance: Those wishing to attend virtually can join the conversation via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85152277218

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Aug. 19 2:00 PM Dem Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester officially launches Senate campaign – Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester officially launches her campaign for U.S. Senate, with remarks from Democratic Sen. Tom Carper

Location: Old Town Hall, 512 N Market St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: https://lisabluntrochester.com/, https://twitter.com/LisaBRochester

Contacts: Lisa Blunt Rochester for Senate, Press@LisaBluntRochester.com

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.