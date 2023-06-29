What is an Ecolodge? 21 Top Eco Resorts and Eco Hotels Around the World

As consumers contemplate the negative effects their vacations have on the environment, sustainable travel alternatives are increasingly important. This is…

As consumers contemplate the negative effects their vacations have on the environment, sustainable travel alternatives are increasingly important. This is especially evident in the hospitality industry, as ecolodges — accommodations designed to have a minimal impact on their natural surroundings — are popping up across the globe. Many ecolodges employ local people, provide environmental education programs and give back to their communities.

While ecolodges are often located in remote destinations like Costa Rica, you’ll find them in major metro areas like New York City, too.

Read on to discover some of the best ecolodges around the world.

Secret Bay: Dominica

Sustainability is woven into every aspect of Secret Bay, an award-winning Relais & Châteaux resort in Dominica. The resort’s 16 freestanding, secluded villas are set atop a cliff affording 180-degree views of the azure Caribbean Sea. The residential-style villas are built from local Guyanese wood and equipped with a gourmet kitchen, a private plunge pool and expansive indoor-outdoor living; they even come with a grow box for planting, gardening and composting. Guests are encouraged to spend time in nature with activities including hiking through the rainforest, yoga, paddleboarding and kayaking.

Sustainable practices at Secret Bay include supporting coral reef health, sourcing local ingredients for meals served on-site, using biodegradable food packaging and replacing single-use plastics entirely. Secret Bay’s dedicated Green Team also ensures resort waste is recycled and composted.

Recent guests praise this resort, noting how much they appreciate the privacy and tranquility of the villas.

EcoCamp Patagonia: Chilean Patagonia

Located in Chile’s Torres del Paine National Park, EcoCamp Patagonia is the world’s first geodesic dome hotel. Sustainable dome accommodations are available in conjunction with multiday treks organized by Cascada Expediciones, EcoCamp’s parent company. Superior Domes provide heating and private bathrooms, while the Suite Domes have private bathrooms with hot water and composting toilets plus low-emission wood-stoves. Suite Dome Lofts with enough space for families, as well as Standard Domes with basic amenities, are also available.

EcoCamp Patagonia’s sustainability practices also include sourcing food ingredients locally, employing members of the local community, and using hydro power and solar energy.

Guests continually praise the staff at EcoCamp Patagonia — especially the guides.

Soneva Fushi: Maldives

While the private island villas and bungalows at Soneva Fushi are a bucket list item for many travelers, there’s another reason to love this Maldives resort: It’s 100% carbon neutral and has been since 2012.

Nestled in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Soneva Fushi recycles or reuses 90% of its waste thanks to facilities like Makers’ Place, a fully carbon neutral island studio that transforms plastic and aluminum into works of art, practical objects and building materials for new resort construction. Also of note is the resort’s glass recycling program: Soneva’s experienced team of glass specialists work with guests to create their own glass art to take home. All of the art you see in the on-site studio is made from recycled glass.

Previous guests rave about this resort, saying it’s like nothing else they’ve ever experienced. Soneva’s other properties in the Maldives (Soneva Jani) and Thailand (Soneva Kiri) are committed to ecotourism as well.

El Monte Sagrado Living Resort & Spa: Taos, New Mexico

Taos, New Mexico, has a rich natural landscape, which is integrated into the design of the town’s ecolodge, El Monte Sagrado Living Resort and Spa. The hotel’s infrastructure incorporates recycled water, plants, fish and rocks into a self-sustaining environment — not only giving the resort a natural aesthetic but also helping reclaim rain and wastewater. The guest rooms are built with stone tiles and decor inspired by Egyptian, Balinese, Tibetan and Native American designs.

Meanwhile, the Living Spa utilizes organic products and treatments to help you unwind. Next to the spa and pool, guests can relax in the hotel’s Biolariums, which are on-site greenhouses filled with vegetation and flowers. The resort also has a bar and a restaurant, both of which get particularly high praises.

Post Ranch Inn: Big Sur, California

The luxurious Post Ranch Inn seemingly melts into the cliffs and coastline of Big Sur, with a biophilic architectural design that affords stunning views and sustainable lodging — perfect for a romantic California getaway. All guest rooms are constructed out of natural and sustainable glass, stone, and COR-TEN steel and wood (including reclaimed redwood from wine casks). The Ocean House’s free-standing rooms feature curved, living roofs covered in wildflowers and grass. Northern rooms offer private outdoor tubs, while Southern rooms boast double-sided fireplaces.

The hotel grounds act as a habitat for the California red-legged frog, Smith’s blue butterfly and other endangered species. The property also provides ingredients used in meals at the on-site restaurant. Guests can explore the area with guided hiking tours, educational bird-watching experiences and outdoor yoga classes, or they can take one of the hotel’s hybrid Lexus vehicles to visit other nearby destinations. Recent guests rave about the Post Ranch Inn, particularly the accommodations and dining.

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge: New York City

A stay at this LEED Gold-certified hotel will not only afford you sweeping views of the waterfront and Manhattan skyline, but it’ll also give you peace of mind knowing you’re doing good for the environment. The hotel offers fresh produce at the Lobby Farmstand and locally sourced items at the Neighbors cafe, as well as farm-to-table dining at the on-site restaurant.

Each guest room at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge features pieces made from reclaimed materials and offers plenty of natural light, as well as sustainably sourced bedding and filtered water taps. Much of the hotel’s furniture and art is made by local artisans. Recent reviews are mixed, though most guests agree the views from this hotel can’t be beat.

Beyond New York City, 1 Hotels has eco-conscious properties in other locations in the U.S. as well as Cabo San Lucas, London and China.

The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa, Autograph Collection: Denver

Sustainability is woven through every aspect of The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa experience: Guests pick up biodegradable key cards at the front desk, order from recycled menus at the restaurant, and bathe with locally sourced products under low-flow shower heads. At the spa, treatments use honey made by the five bee colonies living on the hotel rooftop. In the kitchen, meals are made with ingredients from the tower gardens while leftovers are composted.

Previous visitors compliment this hotel’s eco-friendly nature and rave about the hotel’s downtown Denver location, historic structure, elegant bars and afternoon tea offerings.

The Green House: England

The Green House proves an eco-friendly stay doesn’t have to be expensive. Situated on the southern coast of England, about 100 miles southwest of London, The Green House maintains strict sustainability standards. Guests can rest easy in sustainable beds and enjoy fresh seafood and local ingredients from the surrounding town of Bournemouth. This 32-room hotel boasts upcycled furniture, locally woven carpets and wallpaper made with vegetable ink. What’s more, the hotel features an on-site community vegetable garden and supports environmental initiatives at surrounding schools.

Guests say The Green House is perfect for a romantic getaway (and, as such, is also a popular destination for weddings). Past visitors especially appreciate the friendly staff.

Conscious Hotels: Netherlands

Conscious Hotels defines its sustainability efforts using the term “eco sexy,” blending an emphasis on interior design with eco-friendliness. The brand has four hotels in Amsterdam, all of which serve 100% organic and vegetarian food and drink, offer water-saving showerheads, use renewable energy from Dutch windmills, and are committed to reducing waste overall.

At the Conscious Hotel Vondelpark, the roof is a green sanctuary while the lobby features a living plant wall. Across town at the brand’s Museum Square location, you can rent sustainable Roetz bikes to explore Amsterdam’s top attractions. The Conscious Hotel Amsterdam City (The Tire Park) has solar panels on its roof. Another reason to love Conscious Hotels? For every direct booking, a tree (or several) is planted.

Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort: Aruba

At first glance, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort seems like a typical adults-only resort in the Caribbean, replete with a spa, a pool, beach access and fine dining. But it’s actually the Caribbean’s first and only certified carbon neutral resort, with the lowest per-room electricity usage in Aruba.

Beyond solar-powered heat and water-saving faucets, noteworthy practices include monthly beach cleanups with hotel staff and guests, donating uneaten food to local farmers, and bypassing all-inclusive rates so that guests dine locally (though breakfast is free each morning). Better yet, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort sponsors various animal welfare groups on the island. In addition to the hotel’s sustainability practices and amenities, guests say they appreciate how quiet the atmosphere is.

Pacuare Lodge: Costa Rica

A pioneer in sustainable tourism, Pacuare Lodge preserves 840 acres of rainforest along the Pacuare River in Costa Rica. Its villas, constructed with little impact on the environment, feature spring-fed stone pools and outdoor solar-heated showers, among other luxury amenities. Pacuare Lodge also employs local staff and participates in a variety of community initiatives, which include supporting wildlife conservation.

Previous guests rave about the farm-to-table dining at Nairi Awari Restaurant, where a fully plant-based menu is available to vegetarians. Lodge activities range from hiking to waterfalls to relaxing with nature-inspired spa treatments at the Jawa Juü Spa to even meeting members of the Cabécar, the largest Indigenous culture in Costa Rica.

Lapa Rios Lodge: Costa Rica

A sister resort to Pacuare Lodge, Lapa Rios Lodge is committed to protecting its community and natural surroundings on 1,000 acres of preserved rainforest in Costa Rica. Naturalist guides lead a variety of immersive tours, from snorkeling to night hikes. You can also visit a local family at Piro Ranch. Not surprisingly, most guests agree the scenery is the highlight here.

Sustainability is also incorporated into the biodegradable bath amenities, ingredients sourced locally for meals served at the on-site restaurant, and the open-air bungalows featuring craftwork from local artisans. Located on the Osa Peninsula, Lapa Rios Lodge is also a top all-inclusive resort in Costa Rica.

Cristalino Lodge: Brazil

Due to its location on a reserve in the Amazon rainforest — one of the most ecologically rich places on the planet — the award-winning Cristalino Lodge puts special emphasis on conservation and environmental welfare. Designed as an ecotourism destination, the lodge offers tours and excursions for visitors to learn about the many birds, monkeys and other native animals.

Naturally ventilated accommodations with outdoor baths or showers and private gardens (in most) add to the lodge’s charm, as does the Brazilian cuisine. Recent guests rave about every aspect of this hotel, from the location to the wildlife viewing.

Kagga Kamma Nature Reserve: South Africa

A stay at Kagga Kamma Nature Reserve — which is entirely powered by solar energy — brings visitors as close as possible to the unique wildlife of South Africa. Reptile education classes help guests learn about native species, while rock art tours teach participants about the ancient civilizations that once inhabited the area. Explore the surrounding land during one of the lodge’s nature drives, quad bike adventures or hikes.

If you can’t get enough of the fresh air and unspoiled nature, opt for an Open Air Suite, where you can fall asleep under the starry sky. Recent guests agree the staff at Kagga Karma is top-notch.

Chobe Bakwena Lodge: Botswana

The Chobe Bakwena Lodge is a group of luxurious chalets made from simple materials, such as sand, grass and sustainably sourced wood. The accommodations’ circular shape help maintain comfortable temperatures without using energy, and the electricity here is solar-powered.

The lodge supports local businesses by featuring handmade decor and furniture throughout its interiors. Bike tours, village walks and other activities help guests learn about their surroundings. Travelers appreciate the lodge’s location inside Chobe National Park, with frequent elephant and hippo sightings; they also praise the staff.

Wildlife Retreat at Taronga: Australia

Australia is known for its unique plants and animals, and the Wildlife Retreat at Taronga is the perfect place for travelers to see why. Located just 7 miles northeast of downtown Sydney, this eco-retreat sits in the Taronga Zoo wildlife sanctuary and allows guests to interact with and learn about native species. Visitors can find peace in knowing the money from every stay goes to supporting animal conservation and education efforts throughout the country.

Additionally, the posh hotel complies with sustainable building standards, such as recycled water, solar power and low-energy appliances. While the wildlife is the highlight, guests also praise the service and food.

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering: Singapore

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering, Singapore has been setting sustainability standards for the hospitality industry since its opening in 2013. Built as a “hotel in a garden,” this luxurious oasis in Singapore’s city center is adorned in greenery — both inside and out — which is the highlight for most travelers.

All of the gardens, plants and waterfalls combined would equate to more than double the hotel’s land area. The hotel’s open-air hallways cut down on energy usage and promote ventilation. Additionally, guest rooms utilize water and lighting sensors to preserve energy, while the restaurants offer meat-free dishes and eco-friendly cocktails.

Six Senses Con Dao: Vietnam

Travelers agree that the pristine private beach is the highlight of this Vietnamese island resort, not only because of its beauty but also because they can happily coexist with the native wildlife — specifically the sea turtles. Each year, the resort staff helps care for and safely release baby sea turtles into the wild, and guests are even invited to participate as well.

To further protect the wildlife, the beaches and hotel grounds are kept plastic-free. To aid in this initiative, each guest receives a glass reusable water bottle upon arrival. Lodgers are also invited to participate in the hotel’s weekly English classes where they can help local children improve their language skills.

Olas Tulum: Mexico

This property near the picturesque town of Tulum is thoughtfully designed. Guests at Olas Tulum particularly praise the property’s secluded beach location, which helps maximize coastal breezes for air circulation. The rooms also use solar power for energy. Most food is sourced from regional family farms, and any kitchen waste is composted on-site. The lodge sits near the entrance of a 1.3 million-acre biosphere reserve, making it ideal for anyone seeking a tranquil getaway filled with natural beauty. There are also spa treatments and yoga classes available daily.

Mas Salagros EcoResort: Spain

Around 15 miles north of Barcelona sits Mas Salagros EcoResort, a luxury lodge built on the plot of a 15th-century farm. Because of the property’s fruitful land and location on a nature reserve, the founders of Mas Salagros decided to make their hotel as sustainable as possible. Adhering to Europe’s high standards of ecological building, they have achieved their goal by utilizing sustainable materials, energy-efficient power and advanced waste management processes to minimize the hotel’s effect on the environment.

Hiking, organic cooking classes with the on-site chef and eco-friendly thermal baths are just some of the activities visitors can enjoy at Mas Salagros, though it’s the staff that stands out at this five-star hotel.

ION Adventure Hotel: Iceland

Around a 30-mile drive from Reykjavik, the ION Adventure Hotel nearly blends into its volcanic surroundings. Built with sustainable materials and floor-to-ceiling windows that provide unobstructed views of the picturesque land and (depending when you visit) the northern lights, this hotel is ideal for anyone who wants to get in touch with nature.

The neighboring Hengill volcanic mountain acts as a geothermal energy source to bring electricity and hot water to guests. Inside, furniture is made from rocks, reclaimed wood and recycled materials; the sinks are even made of recycled tires. Guests can enjoy local food, herbal bath amenities and access to tours with local guides who are experts on the land. While this is an eco-friendly hotel, recent guests note that it shouldn’t be confused for an adventure hotel with tons of activities.

