What Are the Best Driveway Materials?

Aside from location, curb appeal is everything in real estate. If you’re selling your home, you want would-be buyers to be wowed as they arrive, quite literally, at the curb — and yes, that includes your driveway.

But what if your driveway is looking worse for wear? Sure, you could just park your car there for the open house, but eagle-eyed buyers — not to mention home inspectors — will know a cover-up when they see one. If pulling into your driveway feels a bit like a roller coaster because of bumps and potholes that have formed over time, it might be time to consider a redo.

A Driveway Redo Can Improve Property’s Overall Appearance

“A driveway renovation can improve the look of your property, making it an attractive option for potential buyers,” says Jon Sanborn, says real estate agent in San Diego and co-founder of the homebuying firm SD House Guys. “An updated driveway is also a sign that you take pride in the upkeep of your property and are committed to keeping it up to date with modern trends.”

Not only does it increase safety by reducing the risk of slips and falls due to the uneven surface, Sanborn says it could increase the value of your home by up to 10%.

According to the home remodeling site Fixr.com, the cost of repaving a driveway can range from $1,600 to $21,600. Where your own driveway’s price tag lands in that range will depend on its size and the materials you choose for it, as well as labor costs, which can equal roughly half of the final tally.

Driveway Material Pros, Cons and Costs

Driveways are useful, but ideally, you’ll also want yours to complement the aesthetic of your home. There are a variety of options, and the right one for your home will largely depend on your budget as well as the weather in your region.

Here’s a quick look at material type and costs according to Fixr, with a more in-depth breakdown of these materials below the chart.

Material type Cost per square foot (material only) Gravel $1 to $3 Asphalt $1 to $5 Concrete $4 to $7 Brick pavers $1 to $25 Stone pavers $7 to $30 Concrete block pavers $7 to $13 Grass $1 to $5 Recycled rubber $5 to $10 Chip and seal $2 to $5

Gravel

— Pro: Less expensive

— Con: Harder to maintain

— Material cost: $1 to $3 per square foot or $4 to $10 with a stabilizer

Gravel is often touted as the most inexpensive type of driveway material — around $1 to $3 per square foot — per Fixr.com. However, there are chipped marble options that can be quite pricey, so expect a much higher price tag if you go this route.

Gravel is better for drier regions, not those that experience frequent rain and snow. Gravel can easily get washed away in the rain, and you’ll certainly dig some up when shoveling snow in the winter.

“Gravel isn’t necessarily recommended as it requires regular maintenance, cleaning and replacement,” says Joe Raboine, director of residential hardscapes at Belgard in Atlanta. Another disadvantage is that weeds can easily grow up through the rocks, which diminishes the curb appeal you’re looking to improve.

The best gravel for driveways is something that can stand up to the weight and traffic of a car driving in and out, like pea gravel or river rock. However, no matter what type you choose, you’ll need to have a border or some other way of stabilizing the gravel to prevent it from spreading too much. Adding a stabilizer to a gravel driveway adds $3 to $7 per square foot to the material cost, according to Fixr.

Asphalt

— Pro: Less expensive

— Con: Industrial look might not look right for residential properties

— Material cost: $1 to $5 per square foot

An asphalt driveway will cost you between $1 and $5 per square foot (materials only). It’s a good option in northern regions, as it can stand up to the cold. It can soften in hot climates, though, and you’ll need to ensure there’s proper drainage in place in wetter climates.

Raboine says asphalt can last between 15 and 30 years, but it needs to be sealed annually or biannually because water and ice can cause it to deteriorate faster. Another consideration? Asphalt tends to have more industrial applications, so depending on the design of your driveway, it might be too much of an industrial look, per Raboine.

Concrete

— Pro: Durable, with color and texture options

— Con: Cracking is common; difficult to repair seamlessly

— Material cost: $4 to $7 per square foot

Concrete is often touted for its quicker installation, and it can last upward of 20 years with proper cleaning and sealing. There are also stamped concrete options that offer texture and color. How it’s finished and the thickness will determine cost.

The national average cost for a concrete driveway is between $3,460 and $6,910, according to Fixr. The average cost to repair a concrete driveway ranges between $1,000 to $1,500. Resealing runs around $150, while resurfacing may cost up to $2,300, according to Fixr.

Cracking is a major issue with concrete — in fact, it is “guaranteed to crack,” per Raboine — and it can be difficult to patch. It’s especially an issue in cold climates, where concrete is prone to cracking during the freeze/thaw cycle.

“You can make a repair in a paver driveway and you never even know that something was wrong,” Raboine says. “With concrete, you really will always see the repair.”

Pavers

— Pro: Beautiful aesthetic that’s easier to fix and maintain

— Con: Can be pricey

— Material cost: $1 to $25 for brick, $7 to $30 for stone, $7 to $13 for concrete blocks

Paving stones range between $7 and $30 per square foot, per Fixr.com. Bricks are less expensive, usually between $1 and $25 per square foot, but you can likely save on either by opting for reclaimed bricks and stones.

“Driveway pavers allow homeowners to customize their driveway in a way that is not an option with classic cement,” says Joe Kauffman, director of operations at System Pavers, an outdoor living design company based in California with service areas throughout the West Coast and Southwest.

“Pavers are available in a range of hues that can create a variety of patterns and designs, elevating the visual interest of a home,” he says.

Other driveway materials to consider

Grass

— Pro: Permeable and eco-friendly

— Con: Needs regular maintenance

— Material cost: $1 to $5 per square foot

Grass driveways are a good option because they’re permeable and provide adequate drainage. It’s not the same as driving up onto an extension of your lawn, of course. The grass is planted so it grows up through and around stone, brick or paver formations. At $1 to $5 per square foot, a grass driveway is less expensive but more eco-friendly. However, it will tack on maintenance duties — that grass will need cutting and weeding.

Recycled rubber

— Pro: Eco-friendly and weather-resistant

— Con: Shorter lifespan

— Material cost: $5 to $10 per square foot

Using recycled rubber for your driveway is another eco-friendly option. It’s priced between $5 and $10 for material only and it offers excellent weather resistance and is easy to maintain. In addition, there are ways to customize it with patterns and color, but in the end, a rubber driveway’s lifespan might be only around 15 years.

Chip and seal

— Pro: Good option for cold-weather regions

— Con: Won’t last as long as other options

— Material cost: $2 to $5 per square foot

Also known as tar and chip or macadam, this material is priced between $2 and $5 per square foot. This option involves an application of hot liquid asphalt followed by stone aggregate added in layers. Once cured, the surface provides a strong grip, making it a safe choice in cold-weather regions. Chip and seal driveways last between 10 and 15 years, though resurfacing can help with longevity.

Other things to consider when redoing a driveway

Keep in mind that if your driveway is in really bad shape, repaving might not be that simple. Tree roots are a common cause of driveway damage, and they’ll need to be taken care of to avoid the same problems down the road.

“Before you put asphalt down or before you put concrete on, you want to make sure that this subsoil has been thoroughly compacted and that there’s a pretty substantial layer of gravel for it to sit on,” says Raboine.

You might need to broaden your driveway, too. It should be wide enough not just for your car, but for drivers and passengers to exit from the vehicles without trekking through your lawn, dirt or mulch. Raboine says 10 to 12 feet should be fine for single-car driveways; double driveways should be at least 20 feet wide.

Then, there’s the issue of moisture. “Planning for proper drainage is a key step when it comes to creating your driveway,” Raboine says. Many regions have driveway requirements for this reason, so he recommends hiring a contractor who is well-versed in municipal guidelines.

And if your driveway happens to lead up to a garage, you might want to look into replacing that, too. According to Remodeling Magazine’s 2023 Cost vs. Value report, it’ll cost an average of $4,302 to replace a garage door but you’ll see a 102.7% return on your investment.

