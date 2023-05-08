Kemper: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kemper Corp. (KMPR) on Monday reported a loss of $80.1 million in its first…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kemper Corp. (KMPR) on Monday reported a loss of $80.1 million in its first quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $1.25 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.02 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.13 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.28 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.38 billion.

