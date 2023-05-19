Grains lower and Livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul. fell 6.75 cents at $6.05 a bushel; Jul. corn was off .75 cent at $5.5450 a bushel,…

Wheat for Jul. fell 6.75 cents at $6.05 a bushel; Jul. corn was off .75 cent at $5.5450 a bushel, Jul. oats lost 15.50 cents at 3.2225 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans declined 26 cents at $13.0725 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle rose .20 cent at $1.6572 a pound; May. feeder cattle was up .17 cent at $2.0627 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs fell 2.28 cents at $.8302 a pound.

