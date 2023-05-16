Live Radio
Chesapeake Granite Wash: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 16, 2023, 3:07 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) on Monday reported net income of $3.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 8 cents.

The owner of royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties posted revenue of $4 million in the period.

