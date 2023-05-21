Alternatives to a 4-Year College: What to Know

For many high school graduates, pursuing a four-year college degree remains the logical next step before starting a career. But…

For many high school graduates, pursuing a four-year college degree remains the logical next step before starting a career. But there are plenty of alternatives, which may be a better path for some students.

For some, the rising cost of college and the potential for racking up tens of thousands of dollars in student loan debt makes pursuing a four-year degree infeasible. For others, a four-year degree may not be necessary for their desired career.

“There are several reasons why alternative routes may be better for some students,” Monica Jones, a college and career readiness coach at Frederick Douglass High School in Kentucky, wrote in an email. “Some students have no desire to pursue a four-year college education but recognize that the opportunity to pursue high-paying careers still exists with alternative routes. Community, technical, trade schools and apprenticeships are also affordable post-secondary options.”

Undergraduate postsecondary enrollment in the fall of 2022 was down nearly 8% from 2019, according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse. Additionally, in the 2021-2022 academic year, the number of first-time graduates earning bachelor’s degrees declined by 2.4%, or roughly 36,000 people, from the previous year, while the number of first-time certificate completers grew by 9%, or roughly 42,200 people.

Data from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce shows individuals with bachelor’s degrees earn 75% more over their lifetimes than those with no more than a high school diploma. But the chosen subject matters: A bachelor’s degree in social work, for example, typically won’t provide the same return on investment as one in engineering. And there’s still potential for high earnings for those who earn an associate degree or less, CEW data shows. Experts say there’s a growing emphasis on skills over credentials in some industries.

[READ: Questions to Ask Your High School Counselor When Applying to College]

Alisha Hyslop, senior director of public policy at the nonprofit Association for Career & Technical Education, encourages students to think about the educational and work experiences needed to reach career goals.

“I think the most important piece of information that students can discern is what they think they want to do next and then matching that educational experience that will help them get there,” Hyslop says.

The college experience can be transformative for many students, helping them discover who they are and opening the door to a lucrative career. But if you’re looking for alternatives, here are a few pathways to consider.

1. Earn an Associate Degree

Experts see community college as a low-cost option that can help students with career exploration. Community colleges are typically less expensive than four-year universities and allow students to earn credentials in less time. While a bachelor’s degree is mapped out over four years, students can earn an associate degree in two.

[Read: 5 Reasons to Consider Community College]

A shorter timeline may be especially attractive to older learners.

“What we found is that for older learners and workers it becomes increasingly important that the program is shorter term, that it’s streamlined, relevant, that it’s applied,” says Andrew Hanson, senior director of research at the education research and public policy nonprofit Strada Education Foundation. “They want a program that’s going to take them to that next step, they’ve got a specific goal in mind in most cases, and they just want the skills.”

Earning an associate degree tends to pay off. Workers with only a high school diploma had median lifetime earnings of $1.6 million in 2021, while those with an associate degree had median lifetime earnings of $2 million, according to CEW data.

2. Complete a Certificate Program

Certificate-based programs at community colleges or trade schools may also be viable options, and some can be completed in a matter of months or even weeks.

Although some forms of financial aid, such as Pell Grants, are not available for programs shorter than 15 weeks, Jones says students may be able to find private or institution-based scholarships or financial aid for certificate programs in high-demand fields such as health care, information technology, construction, transportation and manufacturing. Other schools may have other specific certificate programs that qualify for scholarships.

Hyslop encourages adult learners to consider “stackable credentials,” meaning students complete multiple short-term certificate or associate degree-earning programs at community and technical colleges that build on each other. That can help students move into and advance in their careers, while working toward a higher-level credential or degree.

But she says applicants should research programs carefully.

“Are there adequate academic and career counseling resources readily available? Are there opportunities for students to go out into the community and practice their skills through hands-on work? Will there be help with resumes and the job search?” Hyslop recommends asking. “Is there a place that’s going to actually help students transition through the educational pathway and then into the workforce, and do they have strong relationships with local business and industry representatives?”

3. Attend a Coding Boot Camp

Attending a coding boot camp is another short-term option for students looking to develop that specific skill set.

“If you want to be a computer programmer or a front end developer, you don’t need to go to Stanford ,” says Edson Barton, founder and CEO of YouScience, a company that conducts research on career discovery and offers career aptitude tests. “You can go to your local community college, and there are even some boot camps that do a tremendous job of getting you to your end goal faster, and now you’re out there working and you’re doing something that’s feeding your abilities and natural desire for work.”

There are more than 600 coding boot camps to choose from globally between online and in-person models, according to Course Report, a website that tracks the industry.

But program quality may vary, so do your research.

Depending on what is being taught, the length of coding boot camps can range from six to 28 weeks, with the average running 14 weeks long, per Course Report. The website identifies a starting salary of $69,000 for boot camp graduates. Average boot camp costs land around $14,000, however, and these programs are typically not eligible for federal financial aid, making price a barrier for some students.

4. Earn and Learn With an Apprenticeship

An apprenticeship can be thought of as a paid learning experience.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, apprenticeship opportunities are offered through an employer or the program sponsor, such as a labor union. Apprentices work in their chosen field, which offers the opportunity to learn on the job, possibly receive classroom instruction and study under a mentor during employment.

“What you learn tonight, you may see in the field tomorrow,” says Brian Keating, director of the United Service Workers Union’s Joint Apprentice Training Center in New York. “It’s a real powerful instrument when what you’re doing on the job and what you’re teaching are working together. It’s really a fantastic way of learning.”

5. Enlist in the Military

Joining the military allows students to serve their country and it can also be a valuable way to earn skills and experience. It can also provide educational benefits that make earning an undergraduate or graduate degree in the future more financially viable.

Students who are interested in enlisting should speak with a local military recruiter and ask plenty of questions, says Jones, the high school college and career readiness coach.

“I think that sometimes students and families are reluctant to speak with recruiters because they feel that they will be pressured into enlisting or relentlessly targeted for recruitment, but the recruiter is truly the best source for information,” she says. “The recruiters I work with are always willing to speak with families. Come to the meeting prepared. Make a list of things that are important to you.”

6. Volunteer or Do Service Learning

Students who are unsure of their next steps may benefit from volunteering or participating in service learning, either at home or abroad. Structured service programs like the Peace Corps and AmeriCorps can help students develop new skills and can lead to career opportunities in the future, while providing a living stipend and education benefits.

Some students find a passion that they end up pursuing in college or professionally.

“These opportunities create a richness of learning to where, when you do land on a college campus, you are much more motivated and have a sense of purpose,” says Erin Lewellen, CEO of the nonprofit Global Citizen Year, which organizes gap year experiences and service learning opportunities for students. “You might not know exactly what you want to learn, but you’re on a journey that’s fueled with more information, which I think helps you maximize college and your next opportunity.”

Deciding Between Alternatives to College

Experts encourage students to start planning for their future early.

[READ: A Guide to Trade Schools and Vocational Programs.]

Knowing the pathway to a career can help students make the choice that is best for them. Experts urge high school students and adult learners alike to identify the credentials needed to reach their career goals.

When considering associate degree or certificate programs, prospective students should also take a hard look at the quality of the programs they are interested in by checking out graduation rates, job placement data and earnings for those who have completed the credential, experts say.

Students should also think about how to pay for their education. If federal financial aid is not available, other outlets for funding may include state workforce development grants or employer tuition assistance programs.

Some careers, students should recognize, are almost certain to require a bachelor’s degree or higher while others offer various entry points.

“It’s hard to find a single recipe that’s going to work for everybody,” Hanson says.

Searching for a college? Get our complete rankings of Best Colleges.

More from U.S. News

U.K. Foundation Year vs. U.S. Community College

Advantages of Community Colleges During the Coronavirus Pandemic

10 Types of Credentials You Can Earn Online

Alternatives to a 4-Year College: What to Know originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/22/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.