20 Best STEM Careers

Explore the top STEM-related careers.

If you’re looking for lucrative work opportunities with plenty of growth potential, consider a career in science, technology, engineering or math. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, STEM careers had median wages and career growth rates in 2021 that were more than double that of non-STEM occupations.

According to seasoned recruiting and general human resources professional Dana McCormick, “It’s never too late to learn the skills you need to succeed in the STEM field.” Especially since there are plenty of “certifications and technical degrees available today that are more accessible and require less time and money than a traditional four-year degree,” she adds.

If you’re considering making a career switch and breaking into STEM, McCormick suggests that you “look for companies in an industry lacking talent and are willing to upskill employees, for example, the cybersecurity space.”

To help you find the best STEM career path, we’ve compiled a list of the top 20 best STEM jobs. All employment data comes from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. For more information on how we rank, read the Best Jobs Methodology.

Psychologist

Median Salary: $102,900

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 6%

Psychologists help mental health patients better cope with life problems through techniques such as talk therapy, evidence-based treatments and psychological evaluations. They often specialize in helping people who are suffering from specific conditions such as stress, anxiety and depression. However, unlike psychiatrists, psychologists are not medical doctors, which means they can’t perform medical procedures or prescribe medication.

To become a psychologist, you’ll typically need a master’s or doctoral degree in psychology. In most states, you must also obtain a license to practice psychology independently.

Learn more about psychologists.

Biochemist

Median Salary: $102,270

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 15%?

Biochemists study the chemical principles of living things, such as metabolism, cellular signaling, cell development and gene expression. You can often find them working in laboratories conducting complex experiments or in offices preparing technical reports based on their research findings. These scientists play an indispensable role in the health care industry by creating new medicines to fight diseases such as cancer.

If you want to land a job in independent research and development, you’ll need to earn a Ph.D. For entry-level positions in the field, a bachelor’s or master’s degree in biochemistry should be sufficient.

Learn more about biochemists.

School Psychologist

Median Salary: $78,780

Expected Job Growth by 2031: N/A?

School psychologists treat and diagnose students with learning disabilities, mental disorders and other behavioral problems to help them succeed socially, academically and behaviorally. When necessary, school psychologists may also work closely with special education teachers and parents to develop individualized education plans that cater to each student’s needs.

Aspiring school psychologists must complete a graduate degree program in school psychology after obtaining a bachelor’s degree. After graduation, a license is required if you wish to practice in your state.

Learn more about school psychologists.

Pediatrician

Median Salary: $170,480

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 1%?

Pediatricians are medical doctors specializing in diagnosing, treating and providing care for infants, children, teenagers and young adults. In short, a pediatrician is the first person to call when your kid is sick. They’re trained to work with various aspects of children’s health, ranging from ear infections to behavioral problems.

Becoming a pediatrician requires hard work and dedication, as it could take more than 11 years to complete your education. This includes four years of college, four years of medical school and at least three years of a pediatric residency. If you choose a subspecialty within pediatrics, like oncology or hematology, expect to spend additional time in a fellowship to acquire the necessary skills.

Learn more about pediatricians.

Statistician

Median Salary: $95,570

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 31%?

Statisticians apply statistical methods and models to solve real-world problems. Simply put, they’re experts at using data to make decisions and generate value-added solutions. And because statistics can be applied to almost any field, you can often find statisticians working in a wide range of industries, such as public safety, health care, insurance and even sports.

If you’re passionate about numbers and data, a career in statistics could be worth considering. To become a statistician, you’ll typically need a master’s degree in a related field like mathematics or statistics. However, some entry-level positions may accept applicants with only a bachelor’s degree.

Learn more about statisticians.

Database Administrator

Median Salary: $96,710

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 9%?

As the name suggests, database administrators — also known as DBAs — set up databases according to an organization’s needs and are responsible for keeping the data secure from unauthorized users. Their day-to-day activities may include creating and maintaining database standards and policies, testing programs, correcting errors and creating data backup and recovery plans.

Most employers require database administrators to have at least a bachelor’s degree in a technology-related field like computer science. Some more advanced positions may require a master’s degree.

Learn more about database administrators.

Operations Research Analyst

Median Salary: $82,360

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 23%?

Operations research analysts use advanced techniques, such as big data mining, quantitative analysis and mathematical modeling to help organizations improve business processes and operations. For example, an operations research analyst working in a logistics company may use big data analysis to optimize delivery routes and reduce transportation costs.

Entry-level operations research analysts typically have a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, engineering or computer science. But some employers may favor applicants with a master’s degree.

Learn more about operations research analysts.

Actuary

Median Salary: $105,900

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 21%?

Actuaries use mathematics and statistical theories to help organizations analyze and minimize the financial risks involved in various areas such as insurance, investments and pension plans. For example, actuaries who work in the insurance industry help determine the premiums to charge for each policy type so that the company remains competitive and profitable.

Aspiring actuaries will need a bachelor’s degree in a related subject such as math or statistics and must pass a series of actuarial exams to become certified.

Learn more about actuaries.

Nurse Anesthetist

Median Salary: $195,610

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 12%?

Nurse anesthetists are responsible for administering anesthesia to patients before, during or after medical procedures like surgery. They monitor vital signs and biological functions, adjust medication dosages as needed and ensure patients are safe throughout their time under anesthesia.

If you’re interested in pursuing this career path, the first step is to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree and gain experience as a registered nurse. From there, you’ll complete a master’s degree in Nurse Anesthesia and pass a national certification exam.

Learn more about nurse anesthetists.

Data Scientist

Median Salary: $100,910

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 36%?

Data scientists are analytical experts who use techniques such as data mining, machine learning, predictive modeling and data visualization to interpret data and solve complex problems. Companies in various industries hire data scientists to help them source, manage and analyze large amounts of data to uncover actionable business insights.

To become a data scientist, you must have a strong background in mathematics, statistics and programming languages such as SQL. A master’s degree in data science or a related field can make you an even more attractive candidate in the competitive job market.

Learn more about data scientists.

Computer Systems Analyst

Median Salary: $99,270

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 9%?

Computer systems analysts, also known as systems architects, are responsible for maintaining and improving a company’s computer system. They often work closely with managers and IT professionals to identify problems and develop computer systems and procedures to meet business needs. Some of their day-to-day tasks include designing new systems by configuring hardware and software and overseeing the installation of new technology.

Computer systems analysts generally have a bachelor’s degree in a related field like computer science or information systems. However, some employers might be open to candidates with a degree in business or liberal arts if they have the relevant skills.

Learn more about computer systems analysts.

Orthodontist

Median Salary: $208,000

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 4.5%?

Orthodontists are dentists who specialize in treating facial or dental irregularities such as misaligned teeth, bite issues and jaw growth problems. They’re who you’d go to if you want a picture-perfect smile.

To become an orthodontist and make a comfortable living, prepare to spend approximately a decade in school. You’ll need to dedicate four years to an undergraduate degree, four years to dental school and another two to three years to a full-time residency program.

Learn more about orthodontists.

Dentist

Median Salary: $160,370

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 6%?

Dentists are doctors who specialize in oral health. When you visit your dentist for a checkup, they’ll examine your teeth and gums to look for any signs of tooth decay, gum disease, bone loss and other sorts of oral health problems. Besides routine checkups, dentists also treat oral health conditions by filling cavities, repairing fractured teeth, placing sealants, performing root canals, etc.

It takes a minimum of eight years of schooling to become a dentist — four years in undergrad and four years in dental school. After graduation, you’ll need to pass the National Board Dental Examinations and a practical exam with your state’s licensing board to legally practice dentistry.

Learn more about dentists.

Web Developer

Median Salary: $77,030

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 23%?

Web developers build websites, web applications and web services using programming languages like HTML, CSS and JavaScript. They typically fall under one of three categories: Back-end developers, front-end developers and full-stack developers. Back-end developers specialize in writing code that helps browsers communicate with databases, front-end developers focus on creating user-facing components and full-stack developers are well-versed in both aspects.

While some employers may require web developers to have a bachelor’s degree, many are open to self-taught candidates or coding boot camp graduates.

Learn more about web developers.

IT Manager

Median Salary: $159,010

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 16%?

Information technology managers are responsible for coordinating and directing computer-related activities in an organization. Some of their duties include running regular checks on data and network security, upgrading the company’s computer systems and recommending the appropriate technology solutions to the firm’s top executives.

If you’re tech-savvy and interested in pursuing this career path, make yourself a competitive candidate by obtaining a bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field. Depending on the employer, you may need to have a graduate degree as well.

Learn more about IT managers.

Information Security Analyst

Median Salary: $102,600

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 35%?

Information security analysts help safeguard an organization’s digital information against cyberthreats and attacks. From designing secure networks to implementing risk mitigation strategies, information security analysts play a critical role in protecting a company’s sensitive data.

With cyberattacks on the rise, information security analysts’ highly specialized skills are in demand. To enter this profession, you typically need a bachelor’s degree in computer science, programming or a related field, though some employers may prefer candidates with a degree in information systems.

Learn more about information security analysts.

Physician Assistant

Median Salary: $121,530

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 28%?

Physician assistants are health care professionals who work under the supervision of a licensed physician to examine, diagnose and treat patients. They perform a wide variety of tasks, including reviewing patients’ medical histories, diagnosing injuries or illnesses and prescribing medication. Like doctors, PAs practice medicine in various health care specialties, including family medicine, psychiatry, dermatology and pediatrics.

To become a PA, you must earn a bachelor’s degree, finish a two- to three-year master’s program in physician assistant studies and pass the Physician Assistant National Certifying Exam.

Learn more about physician assistants.

Medical and Health Services Manager

Median Salary: $101,340

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 28%?

Medical and health services managers are the backbone of health care facilities. They keep hospitals, nursing homes, medical practices, etc., running by overseeing and managing the day-to-day functions of these organizations. Medical and health services managers’ responsibilities include recruiting and training staff members, creating work schedules, managing budgets, ensuring the quality of health care services and monitoring compliance with state and federal regulations.

Though educational requirements vary by facility and employer, most medical and health services managers have a bachelor’s degree in related fields such as health administration or nursing.

Learn more about medical and health services managers.

Nurse Practitioner

Median Salary: 120,680

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 40%?

Nurse practitioners are registered nurses who have received advanced clinical education and training. They may work independently or closely with physicians to diagnose and treat patients, prescribe medications and provide preventive care. Like doctors, nurse practitioners can specialize in various areas, including psychiatry, oncology, acute care and neonatology.

To become a nurse practitioner, you must first receive a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Then, you’ll need to obtain a master’s or complete a doctoral degree program in nursing and get certified by passing a national NP board certification exam.

Learn more about nurse practitioners.

Software Developer

Median Salary: $120,730

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 25%?

Software developers earned the top spot in our Best STEM Jobs list for 2023 due to their soaring demand and strong salaries. These tech professionals create software for both applications and systems using a variety of programming languages like Python, Java, Ruby and C++. Because of their highly sought after skills, senior software developers at major companies like Google and Meta can often command mid-six-figure salaries.

To become a software developer, a bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field is preferred. However, more employers nowadays also welcome self-taught developers or coding boot camp graduates as long as they can demonstrate their skills through a strong portfolio.

Learn more about software developers.

20 Best STEM Careers originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/19/23: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.