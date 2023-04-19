The Advantages of Assisted Living

Assisted living can improve the quality of life for seniors in a variety of ways. Assisted living communities offer an…

Assisted living can improve the quality of life for seniors in a variety of ways.

Assisted living communities offer an array of perks and services for seniors who need assistance with the daily tasks of living but do not need around-the-clock care for a serious, chronic health condition.

Benefits of assisted living include:

— Assistance with the daily tasks of living, like cooking, cleaning and doing laundry.

— Educational and cultural events.

— Medication assistance and management.

— Recreational opportunities, including games and field trips.

These communities also provide peace of mind to the family members of close friends of residents, who know their loved one is in a secure place with attentive staff, says Dee Pekruhn, director of life plan communities services and policy for LeadingAge, an association of nonprofit providers of aging services.

While nursing homes must adhere to federal and state regulations, assisting living communities are overseen at the state level.

Some seniors worry about losing personal autonomy when they enter assisted living, but an assisted living environment allows residents to maintain their personal independence, while getting the assistance they need.

“Assisted living communities are a resource for older adults in need of less intensive help,” Pekruhn says. “Whether large or small, they offer a range of opportunities for residents to immerse themselves in — from gardening and jazz performances to swimming and theater — and stay engaged, with ready access to care when and as needed.”

Assisted living costs

Nationally, there are about 28,900 assisted living communities in the U.S., which provide nearly 1 million beds, according to the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living. The average size of an assisted living center is 33 licensed beds.

There are more assisted living communities in the West and the South, which are popular regions for many seniors to retire to. U.S. News has an online tool you can use to search for senior living options by state, city or ZIP code.

Assisted living is expensive. According to Genworth Financial’s Cost of Care survey from 2021, the average cost of assisted living is about $4,500 per month, which covers the basics but doesn’t include unexpected costs or extras, such as medications, housekeeping or transportation to doctors’ offices.

Given the costs, assisted living may seem out of reach, but there are ways to pay for assisted living.

Approaches to financing assisted living include:

— Long-term care insurance: You can purchase a policy to pay for long-term care. You would pay monthly premiums, as you would with any other insurance plan.

— Life insurance: Cashing out your life insurance policy and using the proceeds to pay for assisted living could be an option.

— Pensions, annuities and investments: A pension from a job or a fixed annuity could be used to pay for assisted living. The same is true of investments.

— Veteran benefits: Veterans and spouses or widows/widowers of veterans may use Veterans Aid & Attendance benefits and Housebound allowance, which can range from about $1,000 to over $2,000 per month.

— Real estate: Seniors who own property can sell their house or homes and use at least some of the proceeds to pay for long-term care needs, like assisted living.

More than half of residents today pay for assisted living using out-of-pocket cash, also referred to as private pay, according to experts.

“Because assisted living can be expensive, many individuals rely on a combination of personal savings and assistance from family members,” says Bennett Kim, founder and chief executive officer of ZNest, a free online platform for finding senior housing and care, based in Las Vegas. “Residents need assisted living toward the last few years of their lives, so it is common practice to use the equity after selling a primary residence.”

The difference between assisted living and nursing homes

People may confuse assisted living facilities with nursing homes. However, there are key differences between assisted living communities and nursing homes.

Unlike nursing homes, assisted living communities do not provide intensive, around-the-clock care for seniors with a variety of debilitating health conditions.

Nursing homes, also known as long-term care facilities, are appropriate for seniors who need care for conditions including:

— Cancer.

— Coronary artery disease.

— Dementia.

— Depression.

— Kidney disease.

— The debilitating effects of a major stroke.

— Vision problems.

While nursing homes must adhere to federal and state regulations, assisting living communities are overseen at the state level.

If you’re talking to a loved one about assisted living, here are eight benefits to keep in mind:

1. Companionship and socialization

Moving to an assisted living facility offers an array of opportunities for companionship and socialization, which can help improve their quality of life and mental health, says Yelena Sokolsky, director of patient services and administrator at Galaxy Home Care in Brooklyn, New York.

“As individuals age, they may find themselves feeling more isolated and disconnected from others,” Sokolsky says. “This feeling of isolation can be especially prevalent among older adults who lack a stable social circle or support system. The effects of isolation on an individual’s physical and mental health can be significant. For those with cognitive impairments, the lack of social interaction can exacerbate their symptoms. Memory problems, difficulty with verbal communication and a general decline in mental health can all be worsened by a lack of regular socialization. It is important to recognize the impact that social interaction can have on the health and well-being of older adults.”

In addition to helping residents with the daily tasks of living, assisted living community caretakers will take time to talk or read to residents.

Assisted living residents have daily opportunities to socialize with fellow residents during mealtimes, play board games, attend lectures and participate in field trips, such as visits to a park.

“Physical health is also improved through social interaction,” Sokolsky says. “Older individuals may find it difficult to motivate themselves to go for walks or engage in physical activity on their own. However, having the support to do simple activities, such as strolling through a park, can have a positive impact on a person’s overall health and well-being.”

Whether they stand alone or are part of a larger continuing care campus, assisted living communities offer a wide variety of community and social activities, including:

— Art classes.

— Educational courses, such as history.

— Live concerts and entertainment.

— Technology classes, such as how to use smartphones and computers.

Some assisted living communities also offer programs that connect seniors with people from younger generations. For example, the “Senior to Senior” program at Horizon House in Seattle builds connections between older adults and high school seniors. Over a period of five weeks, senior adults and high school seniors are paired by career interest and meet for mentoring in person or via phone calls or Zoom.

2. Cultural programs and educational courses

Cultural programs enrich quality of life in assisted living communities. Many assisted living facilities provide cultural and educational opportunities, like lectures on a wide variety of subjects, says Eric Leopold, owner of Assisted Living Advisers, a company that helps people find cost-effective and appropriate senior living situations, based in New York City.

For example, some assisted living facilities in the New York City area have partnerships with local universities that bring professors to talk about topics chosen by residents. For one six-week curriculum, for example, residents chose the topic of medieval knights; another educational course focused on the witches, goblins, ghosts and spirits of Halloween. Another partnership brings students from the Juilliard School of Performing Arts to local assisted living communities to perform concerts for residents.

Assisted living communities offer a wide variety of opportunities to learn, including:

— Computer courses.

— Cooking classes.

— Foreign language instruction.

— Local history classes.

— Painting courses.

Many assisted living communities also provide residents opportunities to talk to fellow residents about their personal life experience and their expertise.

3. Personalized assistance

A personalized care regimen is another important benefit of assisted living.

“For routine home health care services, a caregiver develops a personalized plan to yield optimal treatment results,” Sokolsky says. “This involves reviewing the patient’s data and medical status, as well as taking into account their physician’s advice and care plan.”

The care provided is tailored to the needs and preferences of each resident to maximize their comfort and health. For example, if your loved one has trouble keeping track of their meds, assisted living staff will help with medication administration. If your loved one has depression and/or anxiety, staff will make a point of monitoring how they are feeling and behaving.

4. Recreational opportunities

Recreational opportunities for assisted living residents are usually planned and coordinated by a designated staff member, often called an activities or life enrichment coordinator, Pekruhn says.

Such programs can include:

— Exercise classes, such as yoga.

— Outings for lunches, shopping or sightseeing.

— Virtual reality, which can help people with mobility issues engage in simulated experiences.

5. Support for daily tasks

Many routine daily chores are taken care of for you at assisted living facilities. For example, assisted living facilities typically serve three meals a day and, if a resident has special dietary needs, like a requirement for low-fat or low-sugar offerings, the meals are prepared to those specifications.

Assisted living facilities typically also provide:

— Laundry services.

— Light housekeeping.

— Transportation to and from appointments.

“If more services or supports are needed, such as assistance with bathing, dressing or grooming, or if short-term nursing care is required, these services may be provided by contracting with home care agencies for an additional fee,” says Sheila Molony, a professor of nursing at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.

In some states, Medicaid reimbursement is available for personal care if the resident meets eligibility requirements for a Medicaid waiver program.

6. Help with managing medication

Seniors sometimes need help managing their medications, particularly if they have memory problems. At some assisted living facilities, residents can use their pharmacy of choice and take advantage of on-site medication deliveries. Some assisted living facilities contract with an external pharmacy that delivers medication.

With trained staff members to provide assistance with self-management of their medications, that responsibility is lifted from both the assisted living residents and their families.

7. A safe living environment

With advancing age, there are several common safety risks that might arise. Fortunately, there are steps everyone — including assisted living residents — can take to protect themselves, says Dr. Scott Kaiser, a board-certified family physician and geriatrician at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California. Some of the pitfalls of aging, like falls, can have devastating consequences.

Assisted living communities typically provide recreational, cultural and social programs that encourage residents to stay physically, mentally and socially active and engaged, which can help them age well, boost cognitive sharpness and overall health.

While falls are common in older age and often result in injuries that can range from a minor inconvenience to fatal, research suggests they can largely be prevented. Staying physically active through an assisted living community’s exercise program can help prevent falls.

Consumers should also ask whether an assisted living facility they or a loved one is living in or is considering is following the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety guidelines for COVID-19.

8. Memory support

Some people move into assisted living because they’re suffering from a neurocognitive disorder, like Alzheimer’s, and can no longer live alone safely, which requires memory support.

The goal is to ensure the residents’ well-being and to minimize confusion. Specially trained staff members keep residents living with neurocognitive disorders secure, socially engaged and living as they would if they were on their own as much as possible.

“All of our staff — from administration and caregivers to housekeeping and dietary — are trained by the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, so they are comfortable working with people who have dementia,” says Nora O’Brien, executive director of Willow Gardens Memory Care in New Rochelle, New York.

Services vary by provider but can include:

— Assistance with daily living activities, like bathing and maintaining personal hygiene.

— Engaging with residents in art or music activities that provide social stimulation and improve mood.

— On-site medical care.

8 ways assisted living improves the quality of life:

— Companionship and socialization.

— Cultural programs.

— Personalized assistance.

— Recreational opportunities.

— Support for daily tasks.

— Help with managing medication.

— A safe living environment.

— Memory support.

More from U.S. News

Apps to Support Your Mental Health

Types of Rooms in Assisted Living Communities

Decorating Tips for Assisted Living

The Advantages of Assisted Living originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/20/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.