Sony: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

April 28, 2023, 5:34 AM

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Sony Corp. (SONY) on Friday reported earnings of $969.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tokyo-based company said it had profit of 78 cents.

The electronics and media company posted revenue of $23.17 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.92 billion, or $5.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $85.23 billion.

