Safehold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Safehold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 5:08 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Safehold Inc. (SAFE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $4.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 41 cents per share.

The commercial real estate finance company posted revenue of $78.3 million in the period.

