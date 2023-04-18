Apple App Store – Top Apps

Top Free iPhone Apps (US): 1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu
2. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd
3. FaceApp: Perfect Face Editor, FaceApp Technology Limited
4. Dairy Queen, International Dairy Queen, Inc.
5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
6. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
7. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
8. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.
9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
10. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.
Top Paid iPhone Apps (US): 1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited
3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
4. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
7. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio
8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
9. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios
10. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
