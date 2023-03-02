Top Nutrition Tracking Apps

Food journaling takes some of the guesswork out of healthy eating. If you’re looking to lose some weight or improve…

If you’re looking to lose some weight or improve your health, tracking all your calories and other nutrients can help you better understand if you’re consuming too much or not burning enough calories to meet your goals.

Veronica Niedzinski, a registered dietitian with National Jewish Health in Denver, says that a lot of people probably don’t realize what they’re putting into their bodies on a daily basis. Taking the time to track this information, however, can “help you get a better understanding of what you’re actually eating and drinking every day,” she says.

This approach might help you lose weight. “In simple terms, in order to lose weight, you need to be in a calorie deficit — burning more calories than you’re eating,” explains Ariella Davis Sameah, a dietitian at Sheba Medical Center in Israel. “This seemingly simple equation will often lead people to start counting calories.”

Tracking these calories over time can help you get better control over your weight-loss journey.

Top apps for calorie tracking for weight loss

While a simple notebook and pencil can do the trick for some people, there are now a wide variety of free and paid apps on the market to help dieters keep track of their foods.

New apps are being created all the time, and it may take some trial and error to find the one that works best for you. “Everyone has their preference when using these apps,” says Samantha Cochrane, a registered dietitian at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

There are two main features to think about when trying to find one that works for you, Cochrane adds.

“First, evaluate how large and how accurate the database is in the app,” she advises. “Many apps have a verification process for entries that will help in making sure what you’re choosing best matches what you’ve actually eaten. More choices mean it’s more likely to be an easier task to log your foods.”

The second feature Cochrane recommends considering is which nutrients you’re trying to track. “For many people, it’s calories, and lots of apps are tailored to this. But for others I work with, it might be protein, fiber, saturated fat, sodium, etc., that they’re tracking as they work toward other health goals.”

Not all apps make it easy to track these other nutrients, and some aren’t very accurate even when they do.

The following nine nutrition tracking apps are among the best known and most widely used.

Cronometer

Canadian company Cronometer’s free app allows you to log your meals and track up to 84 micronutrients (vitamins and minerals) and macronutrients (fat, carbs and protein). You can log your exercise, biometrics and favorite recipes as well. The app also includes a fasting timer for individuals using intermittent fasting as a weight-loss strategy. Cronometer syncs with various activity trackers, including Fitbit, Strava and Garmin.

The company offers a free version of the app. For paying customers there is a higher-tier gold account that removes advertisements and provides additional features, such as long-term data charts and reports, custom biometrics, recipe sharing and more. In addition, the company offers a professional version designed for nutritionists, dietitians, schools, hospitals and research teams.

Cronometer’s key difference from other calorie-tracking apps lies in the robustness of the data related to micronutrients that it collects and supplies. While many calorie-counting apps only track the number of calories, carbs, fats and proteins in foods and meals, Cronometer drills down in more detail the many other vitamins and minerals that constitute the food you eat each day.

Calorie Counter by FatSecret

The Calorie Counter by FatSecret is 100% free and bills itself as the “fastest, easiest calorie-counting app.” It offers a community component that’s half forum and half social network to help support your motivation to lose weight.

The app includes a food diary to keep track of what you eat, access to healthy recipes and nutritional information from all foods, brands and restaurants. It also includes an exercise diary so you can track calories burned, as well as a weight chart and journal where you can record your progress.

Lose It!

Lose It! was founded in 2008 to make calorie counting simpler. One of the first apps available in the app store, Lose It! has grown to contain a vast database of more than 32 million foods and exercises.

Many of the features in Lose It! are available for free, such as personalized weight loss plans and community support, where you can discuss weight loss and nutrition goals with other users. For $39.99 per year, you can access the premium membership, which features additional bells and whistles, such as advanced nutrition and exercise tracking tools, to help keep your diet on track.

MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal guides users through an initial setup that asks basic questions about height, weight, activity level and goals. You’ll also be prompted to set up an account. Once you have, the app provides a daily calorie intake goal to help you meet your desired rate of weight loss (which it doesn’t let you set higher than 2 pounds per week).

Users can scan a barcode on packaged food, and a handy camera-enabled feature allows you to scan your actual plate of food. The app then recognizes the type and portion of the food you’re eating and adds those to your list. The app includes a blog with plenty of informational videos and stories.

MyFitnessPal offers free features, including a food diary to track what you eat and a searchable food database of more than 14 million items. You can build your own personal food database and log your meals and exercise. Discussion forums are also available, along with a personalized diet profile. This version is ad-supported.

A premium membership is also available that offers more precise tracking of macronutrients. This ad-free version is free for the first month, but users will have to purchase a subscription plan to continue after that trial period ends. It’s billed at $79.99 per year.

MyPlate Calorie Counter

The MyPlate app from Livestrong bills itself as “the fastest way to lose weight and improve your overall health.” The app accesses the world’s largest food database to provide nutritional information, serving sizes and calorie amounts for more than 2 million foods. The barcode scanning feature makes it easy to log packaged foods. The app can also suggest foods based on dietary preferences and your daily calorie goal.

Not just focused on calories, the MyPlate Calorie Counter app also helps you get a better sense of how much sugar, sodium, calcium and other nutrients you’ve consumed each day.

Many of the features are free, but the free version is ad-supported. A Gold membership costs $44.99 per year or $9.99 per month; there’s also a six-month option of the Gold membership, which is billed at $29.99.

MyNetDiary Calorie Counter

MyNetDiary bills itself as the “easiest food logging and health tracking” app, noting that users need to take fewer steps to log foods in its app than others. This can save time when logging and tracking your intake each day. The app also contains no ads or promoted stories, even for the free version.

MyNetDiary also offers a keto diet-specific tracking app and a low-carb tracking app. The premium diet app offers exclusive recipes created by the company’s team of registered dietitians, easy tracking and guidance to help you stick with your goal.

As with other apps, MyNetDiary will guide you through a series of questions to determine your background and diet goals. Then it generates a daily calorie budget along with suggestions for movement to help you meet your target calorie ratio to support the weight loss you’re looking for.

MyNetDiary’s basic features are free. Its premium subscription, which the company claims can help members lose 20% more weight on average, costs $60 per year. It gives users access to additional nutrient and exercise planning tools; linking with fitness trackers; charts, reports and weekly analysis; blood glucose tracking for diabetes.; prioritized technical support; and no ads.

WW

While WW (formerly Weight Watchers) has been around since the 1960s, the advent of the smartphone has infused some high-tech assistance to the company’s tried-and-true approach to weight loss. These days, the WW app is a key component of how dieters engage with the company’s weight-loss program. It offers guidance, daily check-ins, accountability, activity recommendations, weight tracking and nutritional information all at your fingertips.

WW makes liberal use of a “digital point system that is consumer-focused for more successful weight loss,” explains Antonette Hardie, a registered dietitian at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. “Consumers log their points with different point systems through their app.”

The WW app allows users to track food, activity, water intake and sleep. You can use the search bar to look up specific foods and recipe recommendations with the app’s “What’s in Your Fridge?” feature. You can also find weekly meal plans that can help take some of the guesswork out of eating well. The handy barcode scanner feature allows dieters to scan the barcode on packaged foods to find and save their points value.

In addition to the food features, the app also offers exercise tracking and daily check-ins to help users build healthy habits. Members can also connect with the company’s social network to build a community of supportive friends within the WW program.

The app permits a free trial. To gain the full functionality of the app, however, you’ll need to join WW. The company offers several tiers of membership, starting with the digital-only plan. This self-guided option includes the app and a 24/7 live coaching chat service and starts at $10 per month.

Fooducate

This free app styles itself as a nutritional coach in your pocket; it’s designed to help you understand which foods are best for your body and help you improve your health through mindful eating and good habits.

The app allows you to add meals and snacks, water intake and exercise information to track all aspects of health. It also allows you to scan the nutritional labels of what you’re eating to make it easier to quantify your intake. It provides a breakdown of macronutrients in foods and offers dietary recommendations for specific medical conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease and high cholesterol. It can be customized specifically for various eating patterns, such as the Mediterranean diet or the paleo diet.

Foods are scored from A to D depending on their nutritional value, and the app offers insight into why the food is scored that way to help guide healthier choices.

Fooducate also hosts a social media-style community so you can share your journey and learn from others who are using the app. A user-generated database of recipes can help you try new foods without getting off track with your diet, and the Fooducate blog offers articles to help support healthy eating, exercise and weight loss. The podcasts offer tips and suggestions and can help you stay motivated. The basic app is free and offers in-app purchase options.

Yazio

A popular option in Europe, Yazio has recently been made available in the United States. The German-based app that claims to have millions of users around the world syncs with a variety of fitness and health apps to track not only food intake, but also physical activity levels throughout the day. It also includes access to an expansive database of recipes that include detailed nutritional information.

Yazio supports calorie counting with a database of international and regional food items. It also helps track intermittent fasting periods with customizable fasting trackers.

The 12-month weight-loss subscription to Yazio PRO costs $79.99. A six-month meal plan version costs $49.99, and a three-month calorie counter version costs $24.99.

The non-app approach to digital tracking

In addition to these apps, you can also opt for a less fancy means of tracking your weight loss info, Davis Sameah says. A pen and notepad can do the trick, though she notes people often find this approach less practical and prefer a digital method.

If that’s the case for you, she recommends “having a Google doc, memo app, a WhatsApp group with just yourself, etc., to easily be able to update your food tracking on your phone in real time.”

This lower-tech approach may also be useful if you’re concerned about your personal information being hacked or misused.

Weight loss is about more than just calories

While these apps and tracking options can certainly make losing weight a more organized affair, Davis Sameah cautions that not all calories are the same. “For example, 10 plain M&Ms and a regular-sized red pepper have similar caloric values,” she points out. Naturally, a red pepper has a lot more nutritional benefits than a handful of candy.

In other words, “caloric value has an impact on one’s weight-loss journey, but it’s far from the only factor,” Davis Sameah says. You still have to make healthy choices that consider the whole benefit of a food, not just its caloric content.

Cochrane adds that calorie-tracking apps aren’t meant to be used forever, but rather as a tool to learn how to improve your diet and build healthier habits. “Eating can be very habitual, so if we take the time to pay a little closer attention to how and what we eat by tracking, it gives the opportunity to get more insight into how close or far we are to meeting certain nutrition goals,” she says.

Cochrane also cautions that nutrition tracking apps “should not be used to police your food choices. I often encourage people to track at the end of their day and use it as a tool of reflection, rather than using it to make choices in the moment.”

She adds that it’s not always best to start using the app right as you’re first trying to make behavior changes. “If the behaviors you change are only tied to you tracking what you eat,” she says, “it’s going to be really challenging to stop tracking and keep up the change.”

