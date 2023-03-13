Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Sunesis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Sunesis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 13, 2023, 4:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CARDIFF, Calif. (AP) — CARDIFF, Calif. (AP) — Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRX) on Monday reported a loss of $10.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cardiff, California-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 40 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $49.2 million, or $1.30 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VIRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VIRX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up