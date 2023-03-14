Seritage Growth Properties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) on Tuesday reported profit of $92.5 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) on Tuesday reported profit of $92.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.62 per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $22.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SRG

