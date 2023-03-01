Funko-A: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Funko, Inc. A (FNKO) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $42.2…

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Funko, Inc. A (FNKO) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $42.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Everett, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 89 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $333 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $317 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $8 million, or 18 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.32 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Funko-A expects its results to range from a loss of $1 per share to a loss of 90 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $225 million to $255 million for the fiscal first quarter.

