10 Best Online Outlet Stores That Save You Money

Everyone loves a bargain, and outlet stores promise name-brand goods at deep discounts. Originally intended to sell overstocked goods or items with minor defects, outlet stores have turned into shopping destinations, and now they can be found online as well.

Many brands, from high-end designers such as Coach to shoe retailer Sperry, have online outlet stores. Deals and quality can vary though, with some brands now making items specifically for their outlet and factory shops.

If you’re looking for a bargain, here are 10 online outlet stores representing a range of product options:

— Amazon Outlet.

— J. Crew Factory.

— Best Buy Outlet.

— DSW.

— Saks Off Fifth.

— REI Outlet.

— Zales Outlet.

— Nike Outlet.

— Nordstrom Rack.

— Burkes Outlet.

Amazon Outlet

Website: Amazon Outlet

Best for: Largest selection of goods

Like Amazon itself, the Amazon Outlet sells items across a multitude of categories from clothing to groceries to books. The website provides multiple ways to browse deals, including sorting items by category, Amazon brands or premium brands. Not everything is bargain priced, but there are deals to be found. Recent discounts include 57% off Keen boots and up to 49% off nursery furniture.

J. Crew Factory

Website: J. Crew Factory

Best for: Clothes for the whole family

Clothing retailer J. Crew is known for classic fashion for the whole family. At its online outlet store, you’ll find coats, pajamas, sweaters and shoes for men, women, boys and girls, with sizes for women ranging from 00 to 3X.

Head to the clearance section of the site to find items discounted up to 70%, although 40%-60% off is more typical. For extra savings, the J. Crew Factory allows shoppers to use coupon codes that offer up to an additional 50% off. Outside the clearance section, factory deals include, for instance, khaki pants that sell for $39.95 compared to a regular price of $79.50.

Best Buy Outlet

Website: Best Buy Outlet

Best for: Electronics

The items for sale at the Best Buy Outlet fall into four categories: open box, refurbished, pre-owned and clearance. Open box goods may be in excellent condition or come with minor cosmetic damage, significant wear or missing accessories. However, the condition of items is clearly stated, and pricing reflects the condition. For instance, a 10.2-inch Apple iPad with 256 GB of memory currently sells for a regular price of $479.99. An open box item in excellent condition is listed at $383.99 while one in fair condition sells for $368.99.

DSW

Website: DSW

Best for: Shoes

DSW is a popular destination for shoes for the whole family. While the store doesn’t have a dedicated online outlet, its clearance section is just as good. “Even if you have a DSW located nearby, their website has many more options of styles and sizes to choose from so it often makes sense to buy online,” says money-saving expert and U.S. News contributor Andrea Woroch. “The trick is to wait until they release a coupon and browse the sale styles.”

Look for the DSW deals in the clearance section, where you can save as much as 60% off. For instance, a pair of men’s Seven 91 Fucci sneakers was recently marked down from $64.99 to $19.98. Sign up for the DSW VIP program for additional savings and free shipping.

Saks Off Fifth

Website: Saks Off Fifth

Best for: Designer goods

For designer suits, dresses, shoes and accessories, head to Saks Off Fifth. As the outlet for Saks Fifth Avenue, it caters to those who want high-end clothes at a more affordable price. “Saks Off Fifth doesn’t always have a big size range in their items, but I often find hidden gems and incredible bargains,” says personal stylist Daisy Tinsley Barnett, who offers services through her website The Daisy Edit.

You’ll find designers such as Brooks Brothers, Missoni, Burberry and Prada. Products can be as much as 75% off, and deals include items such as a Veronica Beard maxi dress that has been marked down from $698 to $179.99.

REI Outlet

Website: REI Outlet

Best for: Outdoor gear

For those who like to get outdoors, the REI Outlet offers deals on closeout items and models from previous years. The site has outerwear and shoes as well as specialty gear for activities such as camping, climbing and snow sports. Featured brands include Patagonia, Smartwool and Marmot, and discounts can be as much as 50% off. Watch for online coupon codes that can provide additional savings on already reduced-price items.

Zales Outlet

Website: Zales Outlet

Best for: Jewelry

Zales describes itself as “The Diamond Store,” and the company’s online outlet offers diamond and other jewelry at closeout prices of up to 70% off. Customers can shop by categories that include engagement, necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings. The outlet features collections such as Vera Wang LOVE, Endless Brilliance and Enchanted Disney, but not everything appears to be sale priced so don’t assume all items in the outlet are a deal. Returns can be made within 30 days of when a purchase is shipped.

Nike Outlet

Website: Nike Outlet

Best for: Athletic wear

“By far, the best outlet store is the Nike Outlet,” says Carrie Winans, vice president of public relations firm Hill+Knowlton Strategies in New York City. “The brand’s classic sports items, workout leggings, sports bras, socks and running shoes are just as high quality at the outlet store and for a fraction of the price.”

While Winans has seen lines out the door at her local Nike Outlet, you don’t have to shop in person to get deals. The company has a limited selection of factory items on its website. But for more options, head to the online sale section for a much larger inventory of Nike products that are marked down as much as 40%.

Nordstrom Rack

Website: Nordstrom Rack

Best for: Beauty products

Fans of Nordstrom will find many of their favorite designers and fashions at a reduced price at Nordstrom Rack. The online outlet store is a good option for clothing and home goods but also has an extensive collection of discounted makeup and beauty products. You’ll find names here such as Philosophy, Urban Decay and MAC Cosmetics for as much as 50% off.

“Nordstrom Rack online is always a go-to (shopping) source with their constant refreshes of inventory,” Tinsley Barnett says.

Burkes Outlet

Website: Burkes Outlet

Best for: Home décor and kitchenware

Owned by Bealls Inc., Burkes Outlet has almost everything you would expect to find in a traditional department store. Its product categories include clothing, shoes and toys, but it can be a particularly good choice for home goods. You’ll find brand names such as Sealy, Lodge and Farberware, with many items selling for 50% off their suggested retail price.

Update 03/09/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.