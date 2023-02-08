Phibro: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Phibro Animal Health Corp. (PAHC) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of…

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Phibro Animal Health Corp. (PAHC) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $7.2 million.

The Teaneck, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The maker of animal health products and nutritional supplements posted revenue of $244.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $238.4 million.

Phibro expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.21 to $1.31 per share, with revenue in the range of $960 million to $1 billion.

