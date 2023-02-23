Oceaneering International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $23.1 million. The Houston-based…

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 6 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $536.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $25.9 million, or 26 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.07 billion.

