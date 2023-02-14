Danaos: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Danaos Corp. (DAC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $152.7 million.…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Danaos Corp. (DAC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $152.7 million.

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had profit of $7.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $6.99 per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $252.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $559.2 million, or $27.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $993.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.