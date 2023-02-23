Cars.com: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Cars.com Inc. (CARS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $10.3 million, after reporting…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Cars.com Inc. (CARS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $10.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share.

The online automotive marketplace posted revenue of $168.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17.2 million, or 25 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $653.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Cars.com said it expects revenue in the range of $166 million to $168 million.

Cars.com shares have climbed 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 21% in the last 12 months.

