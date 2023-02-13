Ark Restaurants: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.7 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share.

The restaurant and bar operator posted revenue of $47.4 million in the period.

Ark Restaurants shares have climbed 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $19.47, a climb of 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARKR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARKR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.