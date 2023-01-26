Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. gained 10 cents at $7.5075 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 6.25 cents at $6.8175 a bushel; Mar. oats was off 1.50 cents at $3.8050 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 19.50 cents at 15.1450 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was off .25 cent at $1.5712 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up .42 cent at $1.7952 a pound; Feb. lean hogs fell .33 cent at $.7622 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.