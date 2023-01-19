Grains lower, Livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. lost 7.50 cents at $7.4825 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 1.75 cents at $6.8475 a bushel; Mar. oats was off 1.50 cents at $3.7075 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans was down 6.50 cents at 15.2675 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle lost 1.02 cents at $1.5610 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell .700 cent at $1.7867 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was off .20 cent at $.7745 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.